Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues And Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues And Live Streaming Details

New Zealand's India tour in 2026 features three One Day Internationals played over the course of a week in January.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the Indian cricket team continues its dominance on the global stage, all eyes shift to the upcoming New Zealand Tour of India 2026.

This high-octane white-ball series is set to be a crucial preparation ground for both teams ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's India tour kicks off with a three-match ODI series that promises to deliver world-class cricketing action across some of India's most iconic venues.

IND vs NZ 2026 ODI Series Schedule

The series features three One Day Internationals played over the course of a week in January. Here is the complete breakdown of the fixtures:

1st ODI: January 11, 2026 (Sunday) - Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 1:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 (Wednesday) - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot - 1:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 (Sunday) - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 1:30 PM (IST)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ ODI Series IND Vs NZ 2026 ODI Series Schedule
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget