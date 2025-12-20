IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues And Live Streaming Details

As the Indian cricket team continues its dominance on the global stage, all eyes shift to the upcoming New Zealand Tour of India 2026.

This high-octane white-ball series is set to be a crucial preparation ground for both teams ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's India tour kicks off with a three-match ODI series that promises to deliver world-class cricketing action across some of India's most iconic venues.

IND vs NZ 2026 ODI Series Schedule

The series features three One Day Internationals played over the course of a week in January. Here is the complete breakdown of the fixtures:

1st ODI: January 11, 2026 (Sunday) - Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 1:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 (Wednesday) - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot - 1:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 (Sunday) - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 1:30 PM (IST)