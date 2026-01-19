Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in India on Monday, January 19, 2026, for an official visit. This marked his fifth visit to India in the last decade and his third official visit as UAE President, reflecting the growing depth of bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed reviewed the entire spectrum of cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has strengthened steadily over the past ten years.

Major Agreements and Economic Cooperation

The visit comes amid heightened global geopolitical uncertainty, including tensions involving the United States, China, Russia, Iran, and evolving dynamics in West Asia. Against this backdrop, the high-level engagement between India and the UAE was seen as strategically significant. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade crossed $100.06 billion in FY 2024-25, registering growth of nearly 19.6 percent, further consolidating the UAE’s position as one of India’s top trading partners.

Both sides agreed to establish a cultural centre in Abu Dhabi, which will include a museum showcasing Indian art, heritage, and archaeology, aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties.

Talks on Defence, AI, and Technology

During discussions, the two leaders addressed key areas including counter-terrorism, artificial intelligence, defence cooperation, and investment. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the leaders held both private and delegation-level talks, during which several agreements were exchanged. A key agreement was signed to develop satellite manufacturing capabilities, enhancing defence and space cooperation. The two sides also agreed to collaborate on nuclear energy, priority AI sectors, and advanced computing technologies. Under the technology partnership, the UAE will invest in data centres in India, and both countries will jointly establish a supercomputing cluster. Plans were also announced to explore the creation of a “Data Embassy” based on mutual sovereignty principles.

Energy, LNG, and Infrastructure

In the energy sector, the UAE agreed to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes of LNG annually to India, making it India’s second-largest LNG supplier. A separate agreement was signed for UAE participation in the development of the Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat. Agreements were also concluded on food security and agricultural cooperation, with an MoU focused on technology sharing and supply chains, expected to benefit Indian farmers while enhancing food security in the UAE. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, particularly in West Asia, and agreed to work jointly to maintain peace and stability. They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, stressing that perpetrators, financiers, and supporters must be held accountable—delivering a firm message on counter-terrorism cooperation.