India's Playing XI For IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Match Prediction

India are gearing up to face New Zealand in the opening match of their five-game T20I series on Thursday, October 22. The first encounter will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to make a winning start to the series and strengthen his record as captain in overseas T20Is. This marks his third overseas assignment as India's T20I captain, following series defeats in Ireland and England. He will now look to secure his first T20I series triumph abroad as captain. However, New Zealand's home advantage could make the opening clash a challenging test for the visitors.

IND vs NZ: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

India have enjoyed the upper hand in T20I encounters against New Zealand. The two sides have faced each other 31 times in the format, with India registering 19 victories and New Zealand winning 11 matches. One game ended in a tie.

Their record in New Zealand is more closely contested. The teams have played 12 T20Is on Kiwi soil, with India winning five and losing four. Three matches ended in ties. India went on to win two of those contests in Super Overs, while the remaining match stayed tied even after the Super Over.

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval surface in Christchurch can offer opportunities to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are likely to receive assistance from the pitch in the initial overs, particularly through swing and bounce, which could make the powerplay an important phase of the contest.

As the ball gets older and the batters become accustomed to the conditions, scoring opportunities may increase. The relatively short boundaries can also help batters find the ropes, while spinners are generally expected to receive limited assistance from the surface.

The captain winning the toss could consider bowling first, especially if the conditions offer early movement to the seamers. Chasing a target may also be an attractive option, depending on the conditions on match day.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Prediction

The opening encounter appears evenly balanced, with both teams having reasons to be confident. India boast considerable batting and bowling depth, but New Zealand's familiarity with local conditions could give them an advantage.

The toss could play an important role in determining the match's direction. If the pitch offers early assistance to fast bowlers, the team batting first will need to negotiate the opening overs carefully. Based on the available assessment, the contest is expected to be a close one, with the chasing side considered to have a potential advantage.

India vs New Zealand: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Note: The playing XIs listed above are probable line-ups and are subject to change when the teams announce their final selections.