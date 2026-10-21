Shreyas Iyer Sends Clear Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India T20I Chances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iyer: Sooryavanshi's immediate opening unlikely due to current openers.

Iyer deems overseas exposure crucial for Sooryavanshi's development.

Team balances youth development; Iyer flexible in batting role.

India's growing pool of T20 batting talent has created a selection challenge, but Shreyas Iyer has made it clear that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for regular opportunities while the established openers continue to deliver.

Speaking ahead of India's five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer stressed that the teenage batter's talent is not in question. However, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's consistent performances, including their contributions to India's successful T20 World Cup title defence earlier this year, make it difficult for Sooryavanshi to secure an automatic place in the playing XI.

"It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup," Iyer said.

Sooryavanshi was included in India's touring squads for England and Ireland earlier this year but has played only eight of the 21 T20Is India have contested since his selection. His limited appearances have fuelled debate over how the team should manage one of its most exciting young batting prospects.

Why Iyer Believes Overseas Exposure Will Help Sooryavanshi

Rather than viewing his reduced playing time as a setback, Iyer believes the experience of travelling with the team and observing unfamiliar conditions can help Sooryavanshi prepare for future international assignments.

The teenager was given an opportunity to open during the Asian Games, with Samson moving down to No. 3 to accommodate him. Iyer indicated that exposure to different pitches and playing environments could prove valuable as the youngster develops.

"So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets," the India captain said.

He added that Sooryavanshi could eventually use that experience to help teammates who are visiting those conditions for the first time.

For India, the challenge is to balance the development of emerging players with the demands of winning international matches. Iyer's comments suggest that the team is unwilling to disrupt a successful opening combination simply to make room for a highly rated prospect.

India Prepare For New Zealand's Conditions

India head into the series after a demanding stretch of cricket that included home assignments against Afghanistan and the West Indies, as well as the Asian Games. Iyer acknowledged the workload but said the team was focused on adapting quickly rather than dwelling on the schedule.

He expects New Zealand's pace-friendly pitches and colder weather to test India's batters, although he pointed to the team's previous experiences overseas as reasons for confidence.

The captain also recognised the hosts' advantage of knowing their own grounds and how conditions can vary from one venue to another.

Iyer Explains His Own Batting Position

The competition for places extends beyond the opening combination. Iyer described India's depth as a positive challenge, saying it should encourage players to maintain their standards.

"It's a 'sweet headache' to have," he said of the competition within the squad.

On whether he could move higher up the batting order, Iyer said he was prepared to adapt according to the team's requirements. However, he does not currently expect to push for a promotion, given Ishan Kishan's performances at No. 3.

"I feel that I can bat at any number. It depends upon the situation, what is the situation of the game at that point," Iyer explained.

He pointed to Kishan's role during the T20 World Cup as a reason to maintain the existing arrangement rather than make changes without a clear need.

With established performers competing alongside emerging talent, India have several options to consider during the New Zealand series. For Sooryavanshi, Iyer's message is that opportunities will come, but consistent performances from the current openers mean he must remain patient while making the most of his time around the national team.