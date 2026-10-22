Raihan Vadra's Protest Photos Pulled From Art Show, Mother Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raihan Vadra's protest photographs removed from Bikaner House exhibition.

Administration cited political nature of images, Vadra disagreed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned move as silencing young voices.

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, on Wednesday alleged that the administration at Bikaner House in Delhi removed several of his photographs documenting recent protests ahead of his solo exhibition.

Titled No Idea Is Final, the exhibition was previewed on Wednesday and is scheduled to open on Thursday. Raihan said the administration objected to the images depicting youth-led movements and protests over the past six months.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the move, describing it as an attempt to silence young voices across the country. A Bikaner House official, meanwhile, told PTI that the administration was not authorised to comment on the matter.

Objections Over Political Nature Of Photos

Raihan said he was informed at 3.30 pm on Wednesday that the photographs had to be removed by 5 pm or the exhibition would be cancelled. He alleged that the administration had objected to the images on the grounds that they were political in nature.

"Yesterday at 6 pm I was contacted by the management of Bikaner House, raising objections towards the 'political nature' of the protest images and was requested to remove them," Raihan said in a statement.

He told PTI that he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the exhibition with the Bikaner House management well in advance. Despite this, the administration proceeded to take down several photographs.

According to Raihan, the management said that, given the prevailing political climate in India, it was not the right time to display the images.

‘All Art Is Political’: Raihan Questions Decision

Raihan maintained that the photographs did not convey any political message and were intended solely to document protests that had taken place over the preceding six months.

"I felt it is my duty as an Indian artist, not just because I am doing a show right now, but it is my duty as an Indian artist to document what is going on," he told PTI.

Questioning the decision, he said the administration was censoring artists and wondered what it was afraid of. He also pointed out that a photograph of the Indian flag had been removed.

Raihan further argued that the distinction between political and non-political art was misplaced. "There is no art without politics," he said, after questioning the administration's objection to the photographs.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Calls Move ‘Ridiculous’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed anger over the removal of her son's photographs, calling the move ridiculous and an attempt to muzzle young people across the country.

"His photographs of the protests, not a single commentary, not a single thing that was either derogatory towards anyone, just a visual documentation of the protest," she said.

She added that the decision reflected a wider problem for freedom of expression and warned that other artists could face similar restrictions.

"It's not a democracy anymore. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," Priyanka told PTI.