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English NewsSportsCricket39 Runs In One Over! When T20I Cricket Witnessed The Impossible

39 Runs In One Over! When T20I Cricket Witnessed The Impossible

A Samoan batsman once smashed six sixes in an over, but three no-balls turned the sequence into an even more extraordinary T20I record.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samoa's Darius Visser scored a record 39 runs in one T20I over in 2024.
  • He achieved this by hitting six sixes, augmented by three no-balls.
  • Vanuatu bowler Nipiko, consequently, conceded T20I cricket's most expensive over.

T20 Most Runs In An Over: Two years ago, on August 20, 2024, T20 international cricket witnessed one of its most extraordinary overs. Samoa batsman Darius Visser smashed six sixes in a single over against Vanuatu, but the over became even more remarkable because it produced 39 runs. While six sixes would normally account for 36 runs, three additional runs through no-balls took the total beyond what appeared possible from the bat alone.

Darius Visser Turns One Over Into History

Visser produced a spectacular display during Samoa's clash with Vanuatu, eventually making 132 from only 62 deliveries.

The batsman's innings featured 14 sixes and five fours, but one particular over became the defining moment of the contest.

Read More: England Bowlers Do The Unthinkable! Split Match Ball In Half After 5-Wicket Hauls

Visser cleared the boundary six times in succession, joining an exclusive group of batsmen to achieve the feat in T20 internationals.

Yet the over did not end at 36 runs.

Vanuatu bowler Nalin Nipiko delivered three no-balls during the sequence, allowing Samoa to collect three additional runs. As a result, Vanuatu conceded 39 runs from the over, making it the most expensive over in T20I history.

Six Sixes Club Gets Another Name

Visser became the sixth batsman to hit six sixes in a single T20I over.

India's Yuvraj Singh was the first to achieve the feat when he launched Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard later matched the achievement, while Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Bhurtel also joined the exclusive club. Bulgaria's Manan Bashir is another batsman to have accomplished the feat.

However, Visser's achievement stands apart because his six-sixes over generated the highest total of the lot.

Nipiko’s Unwanted Record

While Visser walked away with the headlines, Nipiko was left with an unwanted entry in the record books.

The Vanuatu bowler conceded 36 runs from Visser's six sixes and gave away three additional runs through his no-balls.

That took the over's total to 39, setting the record for the most runs conceded in a single over in a T20 international.

Visser's extraordinary innings ultimately helped Samoa secure a 10-run victory, making the remarkable over even more significant in the context of the match.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the record for the most runs in a T20 International over?

The record is 39 runs, set by Samoa's Darius Visser against Vanuatu. This makes it the most expensive over in T20I history.

How did Darius Visser's over produce 39 runs with only six sixes?

Visser hit six sixes for 36 runs. The Vanuatu bowler, Nalin Nipiko, also bowled three no-balls, adding three extra runs to reach the 39-run total.

When did Darius Visser achieve this record-breaking feat?

Darius Visser achieved this extraordinary feat on August 20, 2024, during Samoa's clash with Vanuatu. His innings helped Samoa secure a 10-run victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh T20 Records Cricket Records Kieron Pollard
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