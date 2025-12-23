Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket13 Impressive Sachin Tendulkar Stats, 13 Years After His ODI Retirement

13 Impressive Sachin Tendulkar Stats, 13 Years After His ODI Retirement

13 years after his ODI retirement, Sachin Tendulkar’s records still stand tall. Check out some of his iconic stats that underline why he remains a cricketing legend.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On December 23, 2012, Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from the One Day International (ODI), several months after playing his last match in the format. 

Today, exactly 13 years later, many of his stats and records still stand tall across formats, but even if we just take a look at his exploits in the 50-over formats.

So 13 years after Sachin Tendulkar's retirement from the ODIs, let's take a look at 13 of his impressive records and achievements within this particular format.

13 Big Sachin Tendulkar ODI Records

1) Most Matches Played - 463

2) Most Runs Scored - 18,426 

3) Most Balls Faced - 21,637

4) Most Innings Played - 452

5) Second Most Centuries - 49 (only surpassed recently by Virat Kohli)

6) Most Half Centuries - 96

7) Most 50-Plus Scores - 145

8) Most Fours Hit - 2,016

9) 4th Most Unbeaten Innings - 41

10) First Player To Score Double Century (vs South Africa in 2010)

11) Most Runs Against Sri Lanka - 3,113

12) Most Centuries Against Australia - 9

13) Most Fours Hit Against Australia - 330

Readers are once again reminded that these are just Tendulkar's stats from One Day Internationals. His stats across other formats further add to his legend, and explain why he is widely regarded as the 'God of cricket'.

For example, Sachin Tendulkar was the first, and still remains the only cricketer to hit 100 international centuries, and is still the player with most tons in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar is the cornerstone of Indian cricket, inspiring generations with his skill, discipline, and longevity. He carried the hopes of a nation for over two decades, set unparalleled records, and helped elevate Indian cricket to global prominence through consistency and excellence.

He carried India’s batting through difficult phases, delivered iconic performances in World Cups, and set records that redefined what was possible in international cricket. 

For millions of fans, Tendulkar was not just a cricketer but a symbol of hope, pride, and belief in Indian sporting greatness.

Also Check: All Indian International Cricket Stars In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & More

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Records Sachin Tendulkar ODI Stats Sachin Tendulkar Retirement
