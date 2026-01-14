Russia has issued a sharp warning against renewed US military action, calling it 'categorically unacceptable' and warning of disastrous consequences for global security.
‘Categorically Unacceptable’: Russia Issues Stark Warning As Trump Signals Support For Iran Protests
This followed Trump's encouragement of Iranian protests and threats of military options. Iran vowed forceful retaliation against any US attack, targeting US bases and allies.
Russia has issued a sharp warning to the United States over talk of renewed military action against Iran, branding such threats “categorically unacceptable” and accusing Washington of meddling in Tehran’s internal affairs.
In a strongly worded statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the United States must fully grasp the “disastrous consequences” that any fresh aggression could trigger, not only for the Middle East but also for global security. Moscow framed the situation as dangerously volatile, warning that external interference could push the region toward wider instability.
Russia’s Warning On Military Action
The ministry cautioned against using unrest inside Iran as a justification for military strikes, referencing what it described as earlier aggression carried out in June 2025. According to the statement, those contemplating such actions should be under no illusion about the potential fallout.
“Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security,” the statement said.
Trump’s Message To Iranian Protesters
The Russian remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Iranian protesters to continue demonstrating and suggested that outside support was forthcoming. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump encouraged demonstrators to press on and claimed he had halted all meetings with Iranian officials until the killing of protesters stopped.
“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! … HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” Trump wrote, without offering further details. His message came amid reports that nearly 2,000 people have been killed during a sweeping crackdown after weeks of anti-government protests across Iran.
Trump has also previously said the US military was considering “very strong options” in relation to Iran, comments that prompted swift reactions from Tehran.
Iran Threatens Retaliation
Iran’s Defence Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, responded by issuing a blunt warning of his own, saying the country would retaliate forcefully against any US attack. He stressed that Iran would not tolerate threats to its sovereignty.
“We will respond powerfully to any kind of attack against us and will not allow anyone to threaten us,” Nasirzadeh said. He added that all US bases in the region, as well as countries that assist Washington, would be viewed as legitimate targets, noting that Iran’s defensive capabilities were stronger than during the last conflict.
