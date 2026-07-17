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English NewsSportsCricket10 Cricketers Whose Drug Addiction And Bans Ruined Their Careers

10 Cricketers Whose Drug Addiction And Bans Ruined Their Careers

A look at 10 talented cricketers, including David Murray and Shane Warne, whose careers and lives were severely derailed by drug addictions, bans, and controversial life choices.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Doping violations and drug arrests impacted many cricketing legends.

The glitz and glamour of international cricket often mask the intense pressure and lifestyle challenges that players face. While many cricketers are remembered for their historic victories, several exceptionally talented individuals saw their careers derailed by poor lifestyle choices, substance abuse, and subsequent bans.

Here is a detailed look at how drug addiction and controversies ruined or severely impacted the careers of several prominent cricketers.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Parents Arrive At Lord's Ahead Of His Rumored ODI Retirement

Tragic Downfall of David Murray

Perhaps the most poignant story is that of David Murray, a highly gifted wicketkeeper for West Indies during 1970s and 1980s and son of legendary batsman Sir Everton Weekes. Murray’s struggle began early, picking up a smoking habit at age 12, which escalated to marijuana and eventually cocaine. His addiction severely affected his performance, leading to his replacement in the national squad.

Later, after participating in a rebel tour to apartheid-era South Africa in 1982, he faced a lifetime ban. Stripped of cricket, Murray fell into severe financial and health crises, eventually resorting to selling drugs to tourists on the beaches of Barbados to survive.

Key Incidents of Bans and Drug Controversies

A look through cricket history reveals several instances where players faced disciplinary actions due to substance use:

Ian Botham (England, 1986): The legendary English all-rounder was handed a 63-day ban by his domestic cricket board after publicly admitting in an interview that he had used cannabis.

The Pakistan Team Incident (1993): During a tour of the West Indies, star bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aaqib Javed, and Mushtaq Ahmed were detained by local police in Grenada for possession. The charges were later dropped, allowing the tour to proceed.

New Zealand Players (South Africa, 1994): Rising stars Stephen Fleming, Dion Nash, and Matthew Hart were caught smoking cannabis at a team barbecue party. The board took the matter seriously due to the team's poor performance on the tour, resulting in temporary bans.

Ed Giddins (England, 1996): Already under scrutiny for match-betting and a controversial bowling action, Giddins was slapped with an 18-month ban after testing positive for cocaine.

South African Players (West Indies, 2001): High-profile players including Herschelle Gibbs, Andre Nel, Justin Kemp, Paul Adams, and Roger Telemachus were fined and severely reprimanded for smoking marijuana during the tour.

Doping Violations and Public Disgrace

Beyond recreational drugs, performance-enhancing substances and prescription scandals have also rocked the sport.

Shoaib Akhtar & Mohammad Asif (2006): Just before the Champions Trophy in India, both Pakistani pacers tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone. Akhtar received a two-year ban and Asif a one-year ban. Though acquitted on appeal, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the case was eventually dismissed. Asif faced further trouble in 2008 when he was detained for 19 days at Dubai Airport for possessing a banned substance.

Shane Warne (World Cup, 2003): Australia's legendary leg-spinner was sent home just before the 2003 World Cup after testing positive for a banned diuretic. Warne claimed his mother gave him the pill to lose weight for television appearances, but he was still handed a one-year ban.

Dermot Reeve (2004): The former England all-rounder lost his high-profile commentary job after publicly confessing to a severe cocaine addiction, admitting he frequently commentated on live matches while heavily under the influence.

Maninder Singh (2007): The former Indian left-arm spinner shocked the cricketing fraternity when he was arrested by police for possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine.

These stories serve as a stark reminder of how quickly lapse of judgment and substance abuse can dismantle decades of hard work, turning sporting icons into cautionary tales.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent cricketers faced bans due to substance-related issues?

High-profile players like Ian Botham, Ed Giddins, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Asif, and Shane Warne were banned for various drug-related incidents.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shane Warne Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Controversies David Murray
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