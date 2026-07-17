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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Parents Arrive At Lord's Ahead Of His Rumored ODI Retirement

Rohit Sharma's Parents Arrive At Lord's Ahead Of His Rumored ODI Retirement

Rohit Sharma has invited his parents to London for the 3rd ODI at Lord’s, which reports suggest will be his final match for India as selectors look to the 2027 World Cup.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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  • His departure concludes a decorated ODI and captaincy era.

Indian cricket is on the verge of a massive emotional crossroads. Reports have emerged that former national captain and legendary white-ball opener Rohit Sharma is all set to conclude his One Day International (ODI) career. The upcoming third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19 is heavily speculated to be his final match in Indian colours.

Adding immense weight to these retirement rumors, Rohit’s parents, Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma, have reportedly arrived in London after the opener reportedly made special arrangements for them to witness what is being called his "last dance." 

ALSO READ: End Of Rohit Sharma's ODI Career? 3 Reasons Behind 2027 World Cup Call

Selection Committee Looks Toward 2027 World Cup

The sudden development stems from direct and clear communication between BCCI selection committee, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the veteran batsman. According to media reports, the team management is strictly planning for the future, specifically targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup.  

Given that Rohit is 39 years old, the management believes it is unrealistic to carry him until the next mega-event, when he will be well past 40. The hierarchy is keen on giving younger talents, such as the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal, a prolonged run in the format to build necessary international experience.

Recent Form Accelerates the Transition

While discussions about his future were initially slated for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, Rohit’s struggling form on the current tour of England has forced a quicker resolution. Known for his aggressive and effortless batting intent, the "Hitman" has looked like a shadow of his usual self in overseas conditions.  

In the first two matches of the series, he managed scores of just 11 and 26 runs, respectively. This lack of fluency prompted the selectors to formally inform Rohit that they are "moving on" from him after the England tour, effectively leaving the final announcement of his retirement in his own hands. 

End of a Decorated Era

If the Lord's ODI turns out to be his final match, it will draw the curtains on one of the most celebrated opening careers in cricket history. Having already retired from T20Is in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, ODIs remain Rohit's final thread to international cricket.  

Rohit will leave behind an extraordinary legacy, having scored 11,731 runs at an incredible average of 48.67, including 32 centuries and 58 half-centuries. Beyond his individual records, his captaincy remains legendary, having led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, the 2024 T20 World Cup title, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For Indian fans, his parents watching from the iconic Lord’s balcony will mark the end of a truly golden generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rohit Sharma's legacy in One Day International cricket?

Rohit Sharma has scored 11,731 runs at an average of 48.67, with 32 centuries. He also captained India to the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, the 2024 T20 World Cup title, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Hitman Lords ODI Rohit Sharma Retirement IND VS ENG
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