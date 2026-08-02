Commonwealth Games Heroes Get Grand Reception After Medal-Winning Campaign

The first batch of Indian athletes, including ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh, returned home to a heroes' welcome after a successful Commonwealth Games campaign with hundreds of fans lining up to receive them at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday.

Olympic medallist Mirabai clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 49kg event.

"Coming from Manipur, I feel really proud that I have done something good for my country," Mirabai told PTI at the airport.

Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan.

"I would like to thank my Indian Navy staff and captain Vijay Kumar, and all who have come," said the 28-year-old from Punjab, who lifted a total of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record of 176kg in the snatch.

"It happens (missing on gold), but I did my hard work and I have got the result for that and when two players fight one has to lose. Up next, I will prepare well for Asian Games." Happy with the warm welcome on their return, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who claimed bronze in the women's 58kg category, said she would work even harder ahead of the upcoming competitions.

"Everyone has welcomed us like this so it feels great, thankyou all for making feel like home," she said.

"I'll train even harder than I have so far for the upcoming competitions." Rishikanta Singh, who won silver in the men's 60kg category, said he would strive for gold the next time.

"Feeling good that I have got a medal for India. I've already spoken about my performance, but I'll come back stronger and perform even better," Rishikanta said.

The Imphal-born Indian Army weightlifter also appealed for peace in his home state, saying it would help produce more sporting talent.

"For me both Navy and Meitei are equal. I would want to say this that we need peace in Manipur so that Manipur could produce more athletes even better than me," he said.

Indian weightlifters concluded their campaign with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Chief National Coach of the Indian weightlifting team coach, Vijay Sharma said: "We feel very proud as we have received this reception here. Everybody is very happy. I am really very happy with the performance of my players.

"There are some areas where we fell short, and we can work on them to change the colour of our medal from silver to gold. But that happens in sports. Overall, the results are good. We are happy." He also lavished praise on Mirabai for her third gold.

"Mirabai is an exceptional player. With her discipline, she is able to deliver these results. We are preparing for the Asian Games, and I think we will win that medal as well," Sharma said.

India are currently fourth in the medal standings with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals for an overall tally of 39.