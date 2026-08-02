WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Stops CWG 2026 Celebration To Call Out Incomplete India Map

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boxer Lovlina Borgohain objected to incomplete India map.

She calmly highlighted the missing North East, drawing praise.

Incident occurred after winning silver at Commonwealth Games.

India secured seven boxing golds on that same day.

India Map Controversy At CWG 2026: India boxer Lovlina Borgohain found herself at the centre of an unexpected controversy shortly after winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. During a celebration at an Indian restaurant, she noticed an incomplete map of India printed on a napkin and publicly objected to it. Her calm response has since drawn widespread attention on social media.

Lovlina Raises Objection During Glasgow Celebration

Saturday turned into one of India's most successful days at the Commonwealth Games, with seven boxing gold medals adding to the country's medal tally. Lovlina, meanwhile, finished with silver after losing the women's final to an Australian opponent.

Later in the evening, members of the Indian contingent visited an Indian restaurant in Glasgow named Mr. Singh India to celebrate the day's performances. During the gathering, Lovlina noticed that the outline map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins did not include the country's North East region.

WATCH VIDEO

You'd expect an Indian restaurant to know what India looks like. Apparently not. Even worse, they've printed the incorrect version on their hand towels too 🤦‍♀️



Awkward moment after India's Commonwealth Games success...At a celebratory dinner in Glasgow, boxer Lovlina Borgohain… pic.twitter.com/MhkKvN9jpI — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 2, 2026

She decided to raise the issue immediately. Addressing those present through a microphone, Lovlina said:

"Please don't feel bad. I'm a little upset that our Northeast isn't on the Indian map. It's the same outside, our Northeast has been cut out. Please be careful about this in the future."

Her comments were delivered calmly without anger or confrontation. Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media, with many users praising the boxer for raising the issue respectfully.

Boxer Earns Praise For Measured Response

Rather than creating a scene, Lovlina explained why the issue mattered to her while maintaining a composed tone. Her approach received appreciation online, where several users described it as firm but respectful.

The incident came after another memorable day for Indian boxing at the Commonwealth Games. While Lovlina settled for silver, India collected seven boxing gold medals on Saturday alone, underlining the country's dominance in the sport during the competition.

India Ends Day Among Top Nations

By the end of Saturday's events, India had collected 39 medals, including 13 gold, to remain fourth in the Commonwealth Games medal standings.

Scotland also had 13 gold medals, but India's higher overall medal count kept it ahead in the standings, as total medals become the deciding factor when gold medals are equal.

The Commonwealth Games conclude on Sunday, with the closing ceremony scheduled later in the evening. Ahmedabad, which will host the next edition of the Games, is expected to receive the official handover during the ceremony.