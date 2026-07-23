Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1: Live Streaming, Telecast Details For India

Commonwealth Games Live Streaming in India: The 2026 Commonwealth Games officially launch today, Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Nearly 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports, vying for 215 gold medals throughout the multi-sport spectacle.

Team India begins its campaign on Opening Day with preliminary action in Lawn Bowls, followed by the official Opening Ceremony later in the evening.

How to Watch Day 1 Live in India

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Digital stream for all Day 1 events and the Opening Ceremony via the Sony LIV app and official website.

TV Broadcast (Pay TV): Sony Sports Network

Live linear TV coverage across Sony Sports channels in multiple language feeds.

Free-to-Air TV: DD Sports

Free terrestrial broadcast available via the DD Free Dish platform.

Day 1 Schedule & Timings (IST)

2:00 PM IST: Lawn Bowls - Men’s Singles & Women’s Pairs Group Stage Matches

10:30 PM IST onwards: Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony live from Glasgow

Lawn Bowls Explained

Lawn bowls - often referred to simply as "bowls" - is a precision sport played on a flat grass or synthetic turf surface called a green. The core objective of the game is simple: roll your biased bowls closer to a smaller target ball than your opponent does.

Key Rules & Mechanics

The Arc (Bias): Bowls are deliberately weighted asymmetrically on one side. They do not travel in a straight line; instead, they curve in a smooth arc as they slow down, requiring strategic aiming.

Playing an "End": Players deliver their bowls from a rubber mat in alternating turns. A single round of play - where all bowls are delivered in one direction - is called an end.

Shot Types: Players can execute a draw shot (rolling gently to rest near the jack) or a drive (a high-power shot meant to knock away enemy bowls or displace the jack).

Scoring

Only one side can score points in any given end:

The player or team with the bowl closest to the jack wins the end.

They earn 1 point for every bowl that rests closer to the jack than their opponent’s nearest bowl.

Matches end either when a player reaches 21 points (Singles) or after a fixed number of ends (Pairs, Triples, Fours).