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English NewsSportsCWG 2026 Day 9: Neeraj Chopra's Gold Quest & 10 Indian Boxers In Semifinals

CWG 2026 Day 9: Neeraj Chopra's Gold Quest & 10 Indian Boxers In Semifinals

CWG 2026 Day 9: Neeraj Chopra pushes for javelin gold amidst tough competition, as 10 Indian boxers storm into the semifinals to secure major medal opportunities for India.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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  • Other Indian athletes compete in judo, cycling, lawn bowls.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 9 at the Commonwealth Games 2026 promises to be a high-octane spectacle for Indian sports enthusiasts as key medal contenders step onto the field. Heading the Indian contingent is javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, who aims to clinch gold despite qualifying in fifth place. Meanwhile, the ring will witness an intense showdown, with 10 Indian pugilists, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, stepping up for their semifinal bouts.

This gives India a massive theoretical chance to bag 10 gold medals in boxing alone. Beyond track and field and boxing, Indian athletes will also feature in judo, lawn bowls, and track cycling throughout the day.

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Neeraj Chopra Eyes Gold In High-Stakes Javelin Final

All eyes will be fixed on track and field star Neeraj Chopra as he leads India's charge in the Men's Javelin Throw Final on Day 9. Widely recognized as India’s premier athlete on the global stage, Chopra enters the final with intense expectations resting on his shoulders. After finishing fifth in the qualification round, the star thrower faces a tough battle to claim the ultimate prize.

Despite the fierce challenge, Chopra's big-stage pedigree and proven track record make him a formidable contender for the top spot. He won't be alone in his mission fellow Indian throwers Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will also feature in the medal match scheduled for 12:45 AM (August 1 IST), promising a thriller of a contest as India aims for victory.

Below is the complete, detailed event schedule for Indian athletes competing on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Athletics (Track & Field)

Tejaswin Shankar faces a grueling schedule in the Men's Decathlon, while India's javelin stars hunt for medals in the midnight final.

2:35 PM — Men's Decathlon (110m Hurdles): Tejaswin Shankar

3:20 PM — Men's Decathlon (Discus Throw): Tejaswin Shankar

4:05 PM — Mixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2): Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak

5:00 PM — Men's Decathlon (Pole Vault): Tejaswin Shankar

11:30 PM — Men's Decathlon (Javelin Throw): Tejaswin Shankar

12:45 AM (Aug 1) — Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event): Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

1:05 AM (Aug 1) — Men's Decathlon (1500m Final Event): Tejaswin Shankar

1:30 AM (Aug 1) — Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event): Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Boxing (Semifinals)

A historic 10 Indian pugilists take to the ring, with victories guaranteeing a place in the gold medal bouts.

3:15 PM — Women's 54kg: Preeti Pawar vs. Catherine Mwape (Zambia)

4:30 PM — Men's 80kg: Ankush Panghal vs. Joshua Ofori (Canada)

7:15 PM — Women's 57kg: Jaismine Lamboria vs. Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)

7:30 PM — Women's 70kg: Arundhati Choudhary vs. Rosie Eccles (Wales)

8:15 PM — Men's 55kg: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Philip Haoseb (Namibia)

11:30 PM — Women's 51kg: Sakshi Chaudhary vs. Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)

12:15 AM (Aug 1) — Women's 60kg: Priya Ghanghas vs. Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)

12:45 AM (Aug 1) — Women's 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain vs. Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu)

1:00 AM (Aug 1) — Men's 60kg: Sachin Siwach vs. Owain Harris-Allan (Wales)

1:30 AM (Aug 1) — Men's +90kg: Narender Berwal vs. Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Judo

Judo action starts in the afternoon with preliminary rounds, leading straight into evening medal matches for qualifying athletes.

Preliminary Rounds

3:30 PM onwards — Men's -60kg (Round of 16): Harsh Singh vs. Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi)

3:30 PM onwards — Women's -52kg (Round of 16): Shraddha Chopade vs. Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone)

3:30 PM onwards — Men's -66kg (Round of 16): Rohit Majgul vs. Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique)

3:30 PM onwards — Women's -48kg (Quarterfinal): Asmita Dey vs. Eva Ewing (Scotland)

3:30 PM onwards — Women's -57kg (Quarterfinal): Yamini Mourya vs. TBD

Medal Rounds (Subject to Qualification)

8:30 PM onwards — Women's -48kg Medal Rounds: Asmita Dey

8:30 PM onwards — Men's -60kg Medal Rounds: Harsh Singh

8:30 PM onwards — Women's -52kg Medal Rounds: Shraddha Chopade

8:30 PM onwards — Men's -66kg Medal Rounds: Rohit Majgul

8:30 PM onwards — Women's -57kg Medal Rounds: Yamini Mourya

Track Cycling

5:21 PM — Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit (Qualification): Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon

8:30 PM — Men's Keirin (First Round): Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Heat 1), David Beckham Elkatohchoongo (Heat 3), Jemsh Keithellakpam (Heat 4)

9:17 PM — Men's Keirin (Repechages): Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

10:46 PM — Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit (Bronze Final): Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)

10:53 PM — Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit (Gold Final): Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (subject to qualification)

11:01 PM — Men's Keirin (Second Round): Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:43 PM — Men's Keirin (Finals 7–12): Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:48 PM — Men's Keirin (Finals 1–6): Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Jemsh Keithellakpam (subject to qualification)

11:53 PM — Men's Elimination Race Final (Medal Event): Harshveer Singh Sekhon

Lawn Bowls

5:15 PM — Men's Pairs Sectional Play (Section B, Round 4): India (Dinesh Kumar & Navneet Singh) vs. Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes & Oliver Thompson)

10:20 PM — Women's Singles Sectional Play (Section C, Round 4): Nayanmoni Saikia vs. Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is expected from India on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

Day 9 promises a high-octane spectacle for Indian sports enthusiasts, featuring key medal contenders. Indian athletes will compete across sports like javelin, boxing, judo, and cycling.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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CWG 2026 Neeraj Chopra India At CWG Commonwealth Games 2026
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