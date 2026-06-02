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HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video

The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

The long-running dating speculation surrounding reality icon Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has reached a clear turning point. In a massive social media milestone, the 45-year-old Skims founder effectively "hard launched" her romance with the 41-year-old racing star by sharing rare, intimate snippets of their time together.

Inside the "Lately" Post

Kardashian uploaded an extensive photo and video collection captioned simply, “Lately.” While the gallery mostly spotlighted standard glimpses of her life away from the flashing cameras - featuring her mother Kris Jenner, her famous siblings, and her four children - the real headlines were generated by two slides featuring Hamilton.

One particular video captured a candid, sunny bicycle excursion along a New York City river. While Hamilton held the camera up to record the couple smiling, Kardashian could be seen veering dangerously off-course while attempting a self-portrait on her bike. The reality star lets out a startled gasp as she loses her balance and veers into Hamilton's path, cutting the clip off just as she appears to take a funny tumble.

Watch Video

A Progression From Friendship to "Endgame"

The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond.

Dating speculation initially caught fire early in the year following a quiet rendezvous at a hotel in the Cotswolds, followed by sightings at the Super Bowl in February and a trip to Japan. Since then, the duo have steadily become less cautious about their public profile - sharing a kiss on a Malibu beach in April and walking arm-in-arm through the Coachella festival grounds. More recently, Hamilton was spotted at a family dinner at Nobu alongside Kardashian’s kids, a sign that he is integrating smoothly into her inner circle.

Sources close to the couple note that both are incredibly happy with the natural trajectory of their relationship. Insiders point out that because their connection is built upon years of pre-existing trust and mutual respect, those close to both stars genuinely believe this relationship could be the ultimate "endgame" for them both.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Kim Kardashian confirm her relationship with Lewis Hamilton?

Yes, Kim Kardashian 'hard launched' her romance with Lewis Hamilton by sharing intimate snippets of their time together on social media.

What kind of content did Kim Kardashian share in her 'Lately' post?

The post included photos and videos of her family and daily life, with two slides specifically featuring Lewis Hamilton, including a bike ride in New York City.

How did the public perception of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship evolve?

Their relationship evolved from a decade-long platonic friendship to a romance, with sightings at various events and public displays of affection becoming more frequent.

What is the outlook for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship?

Sources close to the couple state they are very happy and believe their relationship, built on trust and respect, could be their 'endgame'.

Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian ABP Live F1 Pit Stop ABP Live F1
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