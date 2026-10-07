2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry: Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win For Work On Chiral Molecules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai awarded 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize.

Research on chirality, autocatalysis, asymmetric organic synthesis recognized.

This fundamental work impacts complex molecule production.

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026: Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, the Nobel award-giving body announced on Wednesday. Their research focuses on how chemists can control the production of molecules that exist in two mirror-image forms. Such molecules, known as chiral molecules, may look nearly identical but can have different properties because their structures cannot be perfectly superimposed.

The recognition makes chemistry the third Nobel Prize to be announced during this year's Nobel week, following the medicine and physics prizes revealed on Monday and Tuesday.

Chemistry Prize Announced

The 2026 Chemistry Nobel recognises work described as fundamental to understanding and controlling asymmetric organic synthesis.

Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, used the difference between human hands to explain the concept behind the award.

“So this year's prize is about foundational chemistry. Many molecules occur in two different versions. Like my hands. They are one another's mirror image, they look alike, but they are not identical. I cannot put my hands on top of one another. Such molecules are called chiral, from the Greek word for hand," Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said, as per Reuters.

Kagan and Soai's work concerns ways of directing chemical reactions to favour one such form over another, an important area of asymmetric organic synthesis.

ALSO READ: 'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC

What Is Chirality?

Chirality is derived from the Greek word for hand and describes objects or molecules that have a mirror-image counterpart but cannot be superimposed on it.

In chemistry, the distinction can be particularly important because two mirror-image versions of the same molecular structure may behave differently in biological or chemical environments.

The research recognised by this year's Nobel Prize examines non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, helping advance understanding of how chemical reactions can produce these specific molecular forms.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Completes 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Begins Day With Temple Visit, Receives Cabinet Salute. VIDEO

Nobel's Chemistry Legacy

The Nobel Prizes were established through the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. Since 1901, they have recognised achievements across science, literature and peace, although there have been interruptions, particularly during the two world wars. The economics award was introduced later and is funded by Sweden's central bank.

Alfred Nobel himself had a background in chemistry and accumulated considerable wealth during the 19th century through inventions and industrial ventures, including dynamite.

Although the Chemistry Nobel can receive less public attention than awards in physics, literature or peace, the category has recognised discoveries that have had a major influence on science.

Previous Chemistry Nobel-winning work has included discoveries associated with nuclear fission and advances in genetic sequencing techniques.