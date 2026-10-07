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English NewsScience2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry: Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win For Work On Chiral Molecules

2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry: Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win For Work On Chiral Molecules

Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize for research on autocatalysis and chiral molecules in asymmetric organic synthesis.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai awarded 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize.
  • Research on chirality, autocatalysis, asymmetric organic synthesis recognized.
  • This fundamental work impacts complex molecule production.

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026: Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, the Nobel award-giving body announced on Wednesday. Their research focuses on how chemists can control the production of molecules that exist in two mirror-image forms. Such molecules, known as chiral molecules, may look nearly identical but can have different properties because their structures cannot be perfectly superimposed.

The recognition makes chemistry the third Nobel Prize to be announced during this year's Nobel week, following the medicine and physics prizes revealed on Monday and Tuesday.

Chemistry Prize Announced

The 2026 Chemistry Nobel recognises work described as fundamental to understanding and controlling asymmetric organic synthesis.

Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, used the difference between human hands to explain the concept behind the award.

“So this year's prize is about foundational chemistry. Many molecules occur in two different versions. Like my hands. They are one another's mirror image, they look alike, but they are not identical. I cannot put my hands on top of one another. Such molecules are called chiral, from the Greek word for hand," Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said, as per Reuters.

Kagan and Soai's work concerns ways of directing chemical reactions to favour one such form over another, an important area of asymmetric organic synthesis.

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What Is Chirality?

Chirality is derived from the Greek word for hand and describes objects or molecules that have a mirror-image counterpart but cannot be superimposed on it.

In chemistry, the distinction can be particularly important because two mirror-image versions of the same molecular structure may behave differently in biological or chemical environments.

The research recognised by this year's Nobel Prize examines non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, helping advance understanding of how chemical reactions can produce these specific molecular forms.

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Nobel's Chemistry Legacy

The Nobel Prizes were established through the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. Since 1901, they have recognised achievements across science, literature and peace, although there have been interruptions, particularly during the two world wars. The economics award was introduced later and is funded by Sweden's central bank.

Alfred Nobel himself had a background in chemistry and accumulated considerable wealth during the 19th century through inventions and industrial ventures, including dynamite.

Although the Chemistry Nobel can receive less public attention than awards in physics, literature or peace, the category has recognised discoveries that have had a major influence on science.

Previous Chemistry Nobel-winning work has included discoveries associated with nuclear fission and advances in genetic sequencing techniques.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry?

Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai were awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. They were recognized for their work on non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

What is the focus of Kagan and Soai's award-winning research?

Their research focuses on controlling the production of molecules that exist in two mirror-image forms, known as chiral molecules. These molecules, though similar, have different properties due to their non-superimposable structures.

What does 'chirality' mean in chemistry?

Chirality, derived from the Greek word for hand, describes objects or molecules with a mirror-image counterpart that cannot be superimposed. In chemistry, this distinction is important because these mirror-image versions can behave differently.

When was the Chemistry Nobel Prize announced in the Nobel week?

The Chemistry Nobel Prize was announced on Wednesday, making it the third Nobel Prize revealed during the week. It followed the medicine prize on Monday and the physics prize on Tuesday.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Henri Kagan Kenso Soai Nobel Chemistry Prize
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