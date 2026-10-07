Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi completes 25 years as head of government.

His leadership journey began as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

Cabinet resolution, leaders praised his long, continuous service.

BJP marked the milestone with programs across two states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years at the helm of government by beginning the milestone day with prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. The occasion marks 25 years since he first assumed office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. Since then, Modi has moved from leading Gujarat to becoming Prime Minister, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a decisive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has subsequently served three terms as Prime Minister.

The anniversary has been marked by tributes from senior leaders, a resolution by the Union Cabinet and BJP programmes in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

From Gujarat To Delhi

Modi's 25-year journey as head of government began with his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. His political career at the state level was later followed by a national breakthrough in 2014, when the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections and formed the government under his leadership.

The central theme associated with his tenure has been public service, reflected in the phrase Jan Seva Se Desh Seva. The government has also linked his governance approach to the broader objective of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with an emphasis on Seva and Sushasan.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi The PM has completed 25 years in public life today. (Video source: DD) https://t.co/voCCtYx2Oe — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Cabinet Marks 25-Year Milestone

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years of uninterrupted service as head of government.

The resolution, titled From Gujarat to India a development vision grows, highlighted initiatives from Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister that were subsequently adapted at the national level.

Among the examples cited was the SWAGAT programme, through which Modi personally addressed grievances raised by citizens. The initiative received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010.

The experience with SWAGAT subsequently contributed to the development of PRAGATI, a platform designed to facilitate coordination between different levels of government and help resolve delays affecting major projects.

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Leaders Extend Their Greetings

Several Union ministers and chief ministers also marked the occasion by congratulating Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the 25-year journey as one defined by dedication to public service and national interest. In a post on X, he said Modi's record reflected “an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of ‘Nation First’”.

Adityanath further said Modi's leadership continues to inspire efforts towards creating a developed, self-reliant and strong India, while extending his “heartiest congratulations” to the Prime Minister.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his greetings, writing on X: “Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.”

BJP Yatra Ends In Gujarat

The BJP is also marking the milestone through the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', which will conclude on Wednesday with programmes in Gujarat's Vadnagar and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The yatra began on September 17, 2026, coinciding with Modi's 76th birthday. Vadnagar, his hometown, and Varanasi, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency, will host the concluding events.

In Varanasi, Seva Yatris will complete the programme with a Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The Vadnagar leg will culminate at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir.