Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced October 10 protest demanding CEC resignation.

Protest targets Gyanesh Kumar, ECI functioning, electoral irregularities.

Delhi Police notified; formal permission for protest still pending.

This adds to ongoing protests concerning electoral roll revisions.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Wednesday said the party has formally informed the Delhi Police about its October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, where it plans to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and changes to the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Das said the protest would bring together CJP members and young people from across the country. The announcement comes amid a series of protests and political mobilisation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP has been calling for Kumar's resignation and has said its campaign will continue until its demands concerning electoral reforms are addressed.

‘Pack Your Bags’

Das said he visited the Parliament Street police station on Wednesday and formally informed the Delhi Police about the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar.

He said: "I went to the Parliament Street police station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar for a protest on October 10th. We have requested them to maintain law and order, cooperate with us, and make necessary traffic arrangements."

The party has also urged its supporters and young people to travel to Delhi for the demonstration. Das has described the mobilisation as a broader youth protest rather than an event limited to CJP members.

He also called on people to prepare for a prolonged campaign, saying the party would continue to press for changes in the electoral system.

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Police Notice Submitted

Das said the CJP had completed the formalities required ahead of the proposed demonstration and received an acknowledgement from the Delhi Police. He said, "We have given written notice of this."

"Based on our discussions, they obtained an undertaking from us, and we have completed all the necessary procedures. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate with us," he said.

The formal communication to the police comes as authorities in Delhi have been dealing with a series of demonstrations linked to demands concerning Kumar and the electoral-roll revision.

The Delhi Police has acknowledged receipt of the CJP's communication. However, reports on Wednesday said formal permission for the October 10 gathering had not yet been granted.

CJP Targets CEC

Das said the planned demonstration would focus on the party's concerns over alleged "vote theft" and irregularities in electoral rolls.

The CJP's mobilisation is expected to involve youth groups and supporters travelling to the national capital. Das has appealed to young people across the country to participate in the Jantar Mantar demonstration.

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Opposition Protest

The CJP's planned demonstration comes against the backdrop of separate opposition protests over the Election Commission and SIR.

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi, seeking action over their concerns regarding the electoral-roll revision and allegations of "vote theft". The march was stopped near Akashvani Bhavan.

The opposition has also been demanding accountability from the Election Commission and has targeted CEC Gyanesh Kumar over its concerns about the voter-list revision.