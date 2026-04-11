Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceNASA's Artemis II Crew Returns Home, Historic Lunar Mission Ends With Splashdown In Pacific: WATCH

NASA's Artemis II Crew Returns Home, Historic Lunar Mission Ends With Splashdown In Pacific: WATCH

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 06:49 AM (IST)

NASA’s Artemis II crew has safely returned to Earth, ending a historic journey around the Moon with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The mission marks the first time in over 50 years that humans have travelled this far into deep space.

Launched on April 1, Artemis II carried four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, on a nearly 10-day mission beyond low Earth orbit. While the spacecraft did not land on the Moon, it completed a precise lunar flyby and broke the distance record previously set by Apollo 13.

The crew travelled approximately 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth, the farthest humans have ever ventured.

Artemis II is the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 and is a key step in NASA’s plan to return humans to the Moon for long-term exploration.

Artemis II Reentry And Splashdown

The return journey saw the spacecraft reenter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to Mach 33, i.e., 33 times the speed of sound. This generated intense heat and a temporary communication blackout due to plasma buildup.

Engineers closely tracked the capsule’s heat shield performance before parachutes deployed, allowing for a controlled descent and safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, where recovery teams were stationed.

Watch splashdown video here:

During the mission, the crew captured detailed images of the Moon’s far side, including regions never before seen by humans. They also witnessed a rare total solar eclipse.

Victor Glover described the moment, saying it “just blew all of us away.”

The astronauts also recreated visuals similar to the iconic Earthrise image from Apollo 8, offering a powerful view of Earth from deep space.

Operational Challenges Of The Artemis II Mission

The mission faced minor technical issues, including problems with the drinking water system, propulsion valves, and onboard sanitation.

Addressing these challenges, Christina Koch said, “We can't explore deeper unless we are doing a few things that are inconvenient, unless we're making a few sacrifices, unless we're taking a few risks, and those things are all worth it.”

Jeremy Hansen added, “You do a lot of testing on the ground, but your final test is when you get this hardware to space and it's a doozy.”

NASA’s next steps include Artemis III, which will test docking systems, and Artemis IV, which aims to land astronauts near the Moon’s south pole later this decade.

Related Video

Southern Rising Summit 2024: How Important is Self-Awareness? Insights from Anu Aacharya | ABP LIVE

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
NASA's Artemis II Crew Returns Home, Historic Lunar Mission Ends With Splashdown In Pacific: WATCH
NASA's Artemis II Crew Returns Home, Historic Lunar Mission Ends With Splashdown In Pacific: WATCH
Science
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
Science
All Eyes On Orion’s Heat Shield: Artemis 2’s Fiery Homecoming, Check Indian Time Here
All Eyes On Orion’s Heat Shield: Artemis 2’s Fiery Homecoming, Check Indian Time Here
Science
Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS
Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget