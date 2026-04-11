NASA's Artemis II Crew Returns Home, Historic Lunar Mission Ends With Splashdown In Pacific: WATCH

NASA’s Artemis II crew has safely returned to Earth, ending a historic journey around the Moon with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The mission marks the first time in over 50 years that humans have travelled this far into deep space.

Launched on April 1, Artemis II carried four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, on a nearly 10-day mission beyond low Earth orbit. While the spacecraft did not land on the Moon, it completed a precise lunar flyby and broke the distance record previously set by Apollo 13.

The crew travelled approximately 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth, the farthest humans have ever ventured.



Artemis II is the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 and is a key step in NASA’s plan to return humans to the Moon for long-term exploration.

Artemis II Reentry And Splashdown

The return journey saw the spacecraft reenter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to Mach 33, i.e., 33 times the speed of sound. This generated intense heat and a temporary communication blackout due to plasma buildup.

Engineers closely tracked the capsule’s heat shield performance before parachutes deployed, allowing for a controlled descent and safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, where recovery teams were stationed.

Watch splashdown video here:

Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! 🫶



The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end. pic.twitter.com/1yjAgHEOYl — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

During the mission, the crew captured detailed images of the Moon’s far side, including regions never before seen by humans. They also witnessed a rare total solar eclipse.

Victor Glover described the moment, saying it “just blew all of us away.”

The astronauts also recreated visuals similar to the iconic Earthrise image from Apollo 8, offering a powerful view of Earth from deep space.

Operational Challenges Of The Artemis II Mission

The mission faced minor technical issues, including problems with the drinking water system, propulsion valves, and onboard sanitation.

Addressing these challenges, Christina Koch said, “We can't explore deeper unless we are doing a few things that are inconvenient, unless we're making a few sacrifices, unless we're taking a few risks, and those things are all worth it.”

Jeremy Hansen added, “You do a lot of testing on the ground, but your final test is when you get this hardware to space and it's a doozy.”

NASA’s next steps include Artemis III, which will test docking systems, and Artemis IV, which aims to land astronauts near the Moon’s south pole later this decade.