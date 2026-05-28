One Side of Earth Is Cooling Faster Than the Other, Here’s How It Affects You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Earth's mantle circulates heat unevenly between hemispheres.

Pacific hemisphere loses heat faster due to thin oceanic crust.

Earth is often imagined as a stable world, ancient, solid, and mostly unchanging beneath the surface.



In reality, the planet is in constant motion. Continents drift. Oceans widen. Mountains rise.



Far below it all, Earth’s mantle slowly circulates heat from the core toward space.

Now scientists think that process may not be happening evenly.

Recent research suggests the Pacific hemisphere is losing heat from Earth’s interior much faster than the African hemisphere.

It is a surprising discovery because Earth’s mantle has long been viewed as a global system that distributes heat relatively uniformly. Instead, Earth may behave more like two giant thermal regions evolving at different speeds.

And for Indian readers, the contrast is strikingly relatable.

One side of the planet includes Africa, India, and much of Eurasia, regions dominated by thick continental crust that behaves almost like an insulating blanket. The other side is centred on the vast Pacific Ocean and the tectonically violent Ring of Fire, home to places like Japan, where earthquakes and volcanoes are part of everyday geological reality.

In simple terms: one hemisphere may be holding onto Earth’s ancient heat, while the other is venting it aggressively into space.

Earth’s Interior Is Still Extremely Hot

Far beneath the crust, temperatures inside Earth remain extraordinarily high. Some of this heat is leftover energy from the planet’s violent formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. Some comes from radioactive elements slowly decaying inside the mantle.

That heat is constantly escaping.

Earth releases thermal energy through volcanoes, seafloor spreading, tectonic movement, and heat conduction through the crust. The mantle behaves somewhat like a slow-moving convection system, where hotter material rises while cooler material sinks.

This circulation powers plate tectonics itself.

Apart from a hot molten, plasma, and gaseous interior, the Earth’s spinning also gives it gravity and a magnetic field, both of which help it to hug and retain the atmosphere closer.



Without this hot churn in its belly, the blue planet’s continents would not drift, mountains would not form, and when that does come to an end (and standstill someday) the Earth might eventually resemble a geologically quiet planet like Mars.

Why Oceans Lose Heat Faster Than Continents

The new research points toward a surprisingly intuitive explanation.

Oceanic crust is thin.

Continental crust is thick.

That difference changes how efficiently heat escapes from Earth’s interior.

The Pacific hemisphere contains the largest uninterrupted ocean basin on Earth. Beneath the Pacific Ocean, heat escapes relatively easily through thin oceanic crust. Cold seawater above the seafloor also helps pull heat upward and away from the mantle.

Meanwhile, the opposite hemisphere contains far larger continental masses, Africa, Europe, Asia, and India. Continents behave almost like giant insulating lids because their crust is thicker and less efficient at transferring heat.

Imagine two pots of hot water. One is uncovered while the other has a heavy lid. The uncovered pot cools much faster.

Earth may be experiencing a similar process on a planetary scale.

For hundreds of millions of years, the Pacific side may have functioned as Earth’s giant cooling vent.



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Japan And Ring Of Fire Tell Story

The Pacific Ocean is surrounded by one of the most geologically violent regions on Earth: the Ring of Fire.

This enormous belt contains earthquake zones, volcanic arcs, and deep ocean trenches where tectonic plates plunge back into the mantle.

Japan sits directly inside this system.

The country experiences thousands of earthquakes every year because tectonic plates beneath the Pacific are constantly colliding, sliding, and diving under one another. That same tectonic chaos may also help explain why the Pacific hemisphere loses heat so efficiently.

As oceanic plates sink into the mantle through subduction, they help drive mantle circulation. At the same time, new seafloor forms at mid-ocean ridges, where hot material rises upward from below.

Together, these processes create an immense planetary cooling system.

The Pacific may essentially act as Earth’s largest thermal exhaust mechanism.

India Sits On Opposite Side Of Story

India represents a very different geological reality.

The Indian Plate famously collided with Asia and pushed up the Himalayas, creating the tallest mountain range on Earth. Yet India also lies within the more continent-heavy hemisphere that appears to retain heat more effectively.

Scientists think thick continental crust across Africa, India, and Eurasia may slow the escape of heat from Earth’s interior.

That retained heat could help explain several long-standing geological mysteries, including why parts of Africa are slowly rising today and why the East African Rift is gradually tearing the continent apart.

In other words, the hemisphere containing India may not be geologically quieter because it lacks energy. It may actually be storing more of it.

Pacific May Once Have Been Much Hotter

One of the most intriguing parts of the research is the paradox it reveals.

Today, the Pacific hemisphere appears to have cooled more than the African hemisphere. Yet the Pacific is also home to Earth’s fastest-moving tectonic plates and most intense geological activity.

Normally, scientists associate faster tectonic motion with hotter mantle conditions.

So How Can Cooler Region Remain So Active?

One possibility is that the Pacific mantle was once far hotter than it is now.

Ancient supercontinents may have trapped enormous amounts of heat beneath regions that later became the Pacific Ocean. When those landmasses eventually broke apart, the mantle underneath suddenly became exposed beneath thin oceanic crust.

That would have allowed heat to escape rapidly over immense spans of time.

The Pacific could be cooling quickly precisely because it started out with so much stored heat.

Giant Structures Deep Inside Earth

Another clue may lie thousands of kilometres beneath the surface.

Scientists have identified two enormous structures near the boundary between Earth’s core and mantle. One lies roughly beneath Africa and the other beneath the Pacific.

These mysterious regions are known as Large Low Shear Velocity Provinces, or LLSVPs.

They are gigantic masses of unusually hot and chemically distinct material deep inside Earth. Researchers still debate exactly what they are and how they formed.

But they may influence how heat moves through the entire planet.

The African deep mantle structure may retain heat more effectively, while the Pacific side may be more efficiently ventilated by tectonic recycling and oceanic cooling above it.

Planet With Two Thermal Personalities

The broader implication is profound.

Earth’s interior may not behave as one perfectly mixed system. Different hemispheres may evolve thermally in different ways over geological time.

One side, stretching across Africa, India, and Eurasia, appears to conserve heat beneath thick continental crust.

The other, dominated by the Pacific Ocean, Japan, and the Ring of Fire, appears to release that heat far more aggressively through oceanic crust and tectonic activity.

The imbalance may have existed for hundreds of millions of years and could continue shaping earthquakes, volcanoes, mountain building, and continental drift far into the future.

Deep beneath our feet, Earth is not cooling quietly.

It is cooling unevenly.