Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceISRO Gears Up To Launch AST SpaceMobile’s Communication Satellite On Dec 24

ISRO Gears Up To Launch AST SpaceMobile’s Communication Satellite On Dec 24

ISRO will launch a US-based AST SpaceMobile BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite aboard LVM3 on December 24 India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru: ISRO's LVM3 rocket will launch a communication satellite of a US-based firm AST SpaceMobile on December 24.

"The launch of LVM3-M6 is scheduled on 24 December 2025 at 08:54 hrs IST from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC SHAR (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," ISRO posted on "X' on Friday.

According to official sources, LVM3-M6 is a dedicated commercial launch of "BlueBird Block-2" satellite of AST SpaceMobile Inc., USA, through a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

AST SpaceMobile on its website said that the next-generation BlueBird satellites are designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones worldwide.

These advanced satellites feature nearly 2,400 square feet arrays, which will make them the largest commercial phased arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit, surpassing the previous record held by our first-generation BlueBirds at 693 square feet. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
US ISRO INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget