Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Violence swept across Bangladesh following the killing of student protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the most prominent faces of last year’s mass uprising against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. His death triggered nationwide protests that rapidly escalated into street clashes, arson and vandalism, plunging the country into a fresh law-and-order crisis and reviving memories of last year’s unrest.

Hadi, a senior leader and spokesperson of the student platform Inqilab Mancha, died on Thursday in Singapore, where he had been airlifted after being shot by unidentified assailants in Dhaka on December 12.

Sparks Immediate Outrage After Murder

News of his death sparked immediate outrage, with demonstrators taking to the streets across cities, demanding justice and accountability from the interim government.

Reactions From Yunus, UN, China Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi’s death in a televised address, calling it an “irreparable loss” to the nation’s democratic and political space.

UNHR Chief Expresses Concerns

The United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk expressed deep concern over the killing, calling for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” and accountability for those responsible.

Human rights experts have described Hadi’s killing as a “chilling turning point” in Bangladeshi politics, noting that gun violence against political activists is rare in the country.

Bangladesh Unrest | Key Developments