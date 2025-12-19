Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Violence erupted across Bangladesh after Sharif Osman Hadi’s killing, sparking protests, attacks on media offices and a security clampdown.
Violence swept across Bangladesh following the killing of student protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the most prominent faces of last year’s mass uprising against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. His death triggered nationwide protests that rapidly escalated into street clashes, arson and vandalism, plunging the country into a fresh law-and-order crisis and reviving memories of last year’s unrest.
Hadi, a senior leader and spokesperson of the student platform Inqilab Mancha, died on Thursday in Singapore, where he had been airlifted after being shot by unidentified assailants in Dhaka on December 12.
Sparks Immediate Outrage After Murder
News of his death sparked immediate outrage, with demonstrators taking to the streets across cities, demanding justice and accountability from the interim government.
Reactions From Yunus, UN, China Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi’s death in a televised address, calling it an “irreparable loss” to the nation’s democratic and political space.
UNHR Chief Expresses Concerns
The United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk expressed deep concern over the killing, calling for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” and accountability for those responsible.
Human rights experts have described Hadi’s killing as a “chilling turning point” in Bangladeshi politics, noting that gun violence against political activists is rare in the country.
Bangladesh Unrest | Key Developments
- Violence erupted across Bangladesh after the killing of student protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a key face of last year’s uprising against Sheikh Hasina.
- Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, died in Singapore on Thursday after being shot in Dhaka on December 12.
- Offices of leading newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were attacked and set on fire, raising press freedom concerns.
- Protesters blocked roads in several areas, including Gazipur, disrupting traffic and daily life.
- Stones were hurled at the Indian mission in Chattogram; Indian authorities later said all staff were safe, Hindustan Times reported.
- Hadi’s body was flown back to Dhaka on Friday; funeral prayers will be held Saturday at Parliament House under tight security.
