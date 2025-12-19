Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Speculation surrounding the late financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is expected to reach a critical point on Friday, with the US Justice Department preparing to release a vast tranche of long-awaited files linked to his crimes and associates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday morning that the Department of Justice (DoJ) would begin publishing documents later in the day, though the release would be staggered rather than made public all at once. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Blanche said the material would include “several hundred thousand documents” drawn from multiple investigations into Epstein.

What the Justice Department Says Will Be Released

“I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today, and those documents will come in all different forms – photographs and other materials associated with all of the investigations into Mr Epstein,” Blanche said, adding that more records would follow in the coming weeks.

The disclosure comes after months of delays and political wrangling. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November, Attorney General Pam Bondi is legally required to release by midnight on Friday all unclassified records, communications and investigative materials linked to Epstein, his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell and individuals named in connection with his criminal activities. The law mandates that the files be published in searchable and downloadable formats.

Blanche said the department had been “working tirelessly” since President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law to gather, review and prepare the documents for public release.

Political Pressure and a Reversal by Trump

The release follows sustained pressure from Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) base, which has grown increasingly vocal over what it viewed as a lack of transparency. Trump, who had a personal relationship with Epstein before a later falling-out, promised during last year’s presidential campaign to make the files public but reversed course after returning to office.

That decision triggered a backlash from his supporters, particularly after Bondi dismissed speculation about an Epstein client list last summer, despite earlier remarks suggesting such a document existed. As criticism mounted, Trump labelled the Epstein controversy a “Democrat hoax” and publicly rebuked his own supporters for focusing on it.

Behind the scenes, Trump ally and House Speaker Mike Johnson kept the House of Representatives in recess for several weeks in an attempt to block a discharge petition that would force a vote on releasing the files. The effort failed. The House eventually voted 427-1 in favour of disclosure, with the Senate following by unanimous consent. Trump then signed the bill into law, reversing his earlier opposition.

Fears of Redactions and Legal Warnings

Despite the impending release, Trump’s opponents have warned that the documents may be incomplete, with potentially damaging information withheld. The Justice Department is permitted to redact or withhold material that identifies victims, including images of child sexual abuse, or records that remain classified. It may also delay releasing documents that could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Last month, Trump ordered a criminal inquiry into Epstein’s alleged links with prominent Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton. Democratic lawmakers backing the transparency law have stressed that any redactions must be explained.

The legislation requires Bondi to publish an unclassified summary justifying every instance in which information is withheld. Representative Ro Khanna, the California Democrat who co-authored the bill with Republican Thomas Massie, issued a stark warning on Thursday.

“Anyone who tampers with these documents or conceals documents or engages in excessive redaction will be prosecuted because of obstruction of justice,” Khanna said, adding that officials could face impeachment or contempt of Congress if they failed to comply. “We need full transparency and justice for the survivors.”

New Images Add to Scrutiny

Even ahead of the deadline, Democrats on the House oversight committee intensified pressure by releasing 68 photographs from Epstein’s estate on Thursday. The images included a photo of Epstein seated on a plane with philosopher Noam Chomsky and another showing Microsoft founder Bill Gates standing beside a woman whose face was redacted.

Lawmakers said the photographs were part of a larger batch of more than 95,000 images turned over by the Epstein estate last week, provided without contextual details such as dates or locations. Other images released showed redacted passports from several countries, photographs of a woman’s body bearing handwritten quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, and a screenshot of a text exchange that appeared to discuss recruiting an 18-year-old woman to meet Epstein.

“Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people,” said Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. “These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession.”