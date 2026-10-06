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English NewsScienceFrancis Halzen Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Physics For IceCube Neutrino Discovery

Francis Halzen Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Physics For IceCube Neutrino Discovery

Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for key contributions to IceCube and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos from astrophysical sources.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating from astrophysical sources.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Francis Halzen Nobel Prize 2026 IceCube Neutrino Discovery
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