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Francis Halzen Wins 2026 Nobel Prize In Physics For IceCube Neutrino Discovery
Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for key contributions to IceCube and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos from astrophysical sources.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating from astrophysical sources.
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