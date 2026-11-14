Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India must prioritise energy demand for economic development.

Reliable, affordable energy, including nuclear, is vital for growth.

Economic growth strengthens climate resilience, addressing future challenges effectively.

Develop lower-emission technologies competitive with conventional coal power.

India should focus on meeting its growing energy demands and strengthening climate resilience instead of pursuing rapid decarbonisation at the expense of economic development, Steven E. Koonin, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Koonin argued that reliable and affordable energy must take precedence as India continues to develop, pointing out that access to electricity is crucial for improving living standards, supporting industrial growth and building resilience against climate-related risks.

“India’s overwhelming priority must be to get the energy that it needs to develop. Secondarily, you can worry about emissions,” he said in an interview.

He said energy policies must strike a balance between three key priorities: affordability, reliability and decarbonisation.

His comments come as India continues to depend on coal to meet its electricity requirements while expanding renewable energy capacity and working towards its long-term decarbonisation goals.

India’s Growing Energy Demand

Koonin said developing economies need increasing amounts of energy as they grow. He pointed to the limited penetration of air conditioners in Indian households as an indication of the country's unmet energy demand.

Only 15% of Indian households own an air conditioner, he noted, arguing that expanding access to electricity should remain a priority as incomes rise.

"Energy needs are immediate; they are soluble, whereas the climate threat is distant, vague and uncertain," he said.

While acknowledging that human activities influence the climate, Koonin questioned the scale of projected impacts. He argued that climate discussions often exaggerate future risks while giving insufficient attention to the economic and technological challenges involved in reducing emissions.

Widely regarded as a climate sceptic, Koonin served as chief scientist at the US Department of Energy (DoE) during the first Barack Obama administration. He gained prominence with his 2021 book, Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Successfully Launches Starship Rocket, Fails In Attempt To Recover Booster

'Nuclear Energy Key To India's Future'

Koonin identified nuclear power as an important component of India's future energy mix, arguing that the country needs dependable sources of electricity to sustain economic growth.

“I think nuclear energy has got to be a big part of India's future,” he said.

He also called for greater investment in climate science, more accurate forecasting models and adaptation measures.

According to Koonin, economic growth would help India strengthen its resilience to climate-related challenges. Better infrastructure, stronger public services and wider access to energy would improve the country's ability to cope with extreme weather, he said.

He added that countries should prioritise the development of lower-emission technologies that can generate power at a cost no higher than conventional coal-based electricity.

Koonin also observed that the expansion of renewable energy has not yet significantly reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Coal, oil and natural gas continue to account for around 80% of global primary energy consumption, with renewable sources largely adding to the overall energy supply rather than replacing conventional fuels.

ALSO READ: 2026 Nobel Economics Prize Goes To Robert Hall And Michael Woodford For Macroeconomic Research