NASA’s Swift Space Telescope Re-enters Earth’s Atmosphere After 22 Years, Rescue Mission Fails

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NASA Swift Observatory plunged back to Earth over Indonesia.

Launched 2004, it studied cosmic blasts for two decades.

Rescue mission failed after robotic spacecraft developed control issues.

Most components burned harmlessly upon re-entry; no damage reported.

A premier NASA space telescope met a fiery end as it crashed back to Earth — two decades after its launch — following the failure of a rescue mission.

The unmanned Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the North Sumatra region of Indonesia on Wednesday at 7.39 am EST (12.39 pm UTC), the US space agency said.

Most of the spacecraft was expected to have burnt up as it traveled through the atmosphere, NASAsaid, adding that some components may have survived re-entry.

What was NASA's Swift mission?

NASA's prized Swift observatory — equipped with three telescopes — was launched into orbit in 2004.

The observatory was tasked with studying gamma ray bursts, the biggest ​energy blasts in universe for two years. But its mission spanned 11 times longer than planned, lasting just a few days short of 22 years.

The $500 million (€444 million) Swift satellite weighed roughly 1,452 kilograms (3,200 pounds).

It studied hundreds of supernova explosions, star-shredding black holes, stellar X-ray flares, asteroids and ​comets.

Swift also contributed to nearly 7,000 published scientific ⁠papers.

Failed attempt to rescue Swift observatory

The satellite, which was in a good condition, fell out of orbit partly due to powerful geomagnetic storms set off by solar eruptions.

In July, NASA roped in private company Katalyst Space and launched a mission to raise the altitude of the Swift observatory.

But Katalyst Space's three-armed robotic servicing spacecraft — called LINK — faced issues with attitude control soon after reaching space, causing it to spin uncontrollably.

The rescue vehicle plunged back to Earth in September, while Swift ceased operations on October 20.

There were no immediate reports of damage on ground as the Swift observatory fell back to its home planet.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)