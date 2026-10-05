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English NewsScienceNobel Prize 2026: Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel Win Award In Medicine

Nobel Prize 2026: Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel Win Award In Medicine

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on light-gated ion channels, laying the foundation for optogenetics and light-controlled nerve cells.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deisseroth, Hegemann, Nagel won Nobel for optogenetics discoveries.
  • Hegemann, Nagel discovered light-controlled channelrhodopsin protein in algae.
  • Deisseroth applied channelrhodopsin to control nerve cells with light.

Nobel Prize 2026: The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

The trio’s work laid the foundation for optogenetics, a technique that allows scientists to control the activity of specific cells using light. Their discoveries have opened new avenues for studying how nerve cells function and communicate.

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How Channelrhodopsin Became A Light-Controlled Switch

Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered the remarkable protein channelrhodopsin in a single-celled alga while investigating how it responds to light.

Hegemann was intrigued by how Chlamydomonas, a single-celled alga, is able to swim towards a light source. In the early 2000s, he and Nagel identified channelrhodopsin, an algal protein located on the surface of the cell.

When exposed to blue light, channelrhodopsin opens a channel through the protein, allowing charged ions to flow into the cell and generate an electrical impulse. The researchers found that when the protein was introduced into different types of cells, those cells became sensitive to light.

Deisseroth Turns Discovery Into A Tool For Nerve Cells

Karl Deisseroth later transformed channelrhodopsin into a light-controlled switch for nerve cells.

In 2005, Deisseroth introduced the gene for channelrhodopsin into rat nerve cells. When the cells were illuminated with blue light, he was able to trigger a nerve signal, demonstrating that light could be used to control the activity of neurons, according to the Nobel Prize committee.

Two years later, Deisseroth took the technique a step further by making the light-controlled switch work in the brains of living mice.

The breakthrough helped establish optogenetics as a powerful tool for neuroscience, allowing researchers to activate or control specific nerve cells with light and study their role in brain function and behaviour.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine?

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

What is optogenetics?

Optogenetics is a technique that allows scientists to control the activity of specific cells using light. The trio's discoveries laid its foundation, opening new avenues for studying nerve cells.

How was channelrhodopsin discovered?

Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered the protein channelrhodopsin in a single-celled alga. They were investigating how this alga, Chlamydomonas, responds to light.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Medicine Breaking News ABP Live Nobel Priuze 2026 Karl Deisseroth Peter Hegemann Georg Nagel
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