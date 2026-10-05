Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deisseroth, Hegemann, Nagel won Nobel for optogenetics discoveries.

Hegemann, Nagel discovered light-controlled channelrhodopsin protein in algae.

Deisseroth applied channelrhodopsin to control nerve cells with light.

Nobel Prize 2026: The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

The trio’s work laid the foundation for optogenetics, a technique that allows scientists to control the activity of specific cells using light. Their discoveries have opened new avenues for studying how nerve cells function and communicate.

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How Channelrhodopsin Became A Light-Controlled Switch

Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered the remarkable protein channelrhodopsin in a single-celled alga while investigating how it responds to light.

Hegemann was intrigued by how Chlamydomonas, a single-celled alga, is able to swim towards a light source. In the early 2000s, he and Nagel identified channelrhodopsin, an algal protein located on the surface of the cell.

When exposed to blue light, channelrhodopsin opens a channel through the protein, allowing charged ions to flow into the cell and generate an electrical impulse. The researchers found that when the protein was introduced into different types of cells, those cells became sensitive to light.

Deisseroth Turns Discovery Into A Tool For Nerve Cells

Karl Deisseroth later transformed channelrhodopsin into a light-controlled switch for nerve cells.

In 2005, Deisseroth introduced the gene for channelrhodopsin into rat nerve cells. When the cells were illuminated with blue light, he was able to trigger a nerve signal, demonstrating that light could be used to control the activity of neurons, according to the Nobel Prize committee.

Two years later, Deisseroth took the technique a step further by making the light-controlled switch work in the brains of living mice.

The breakthrough helped establish optogenetics as a powerful tool for neuroscience, allowing researchers to activate or control specific nerve cells with light and study their role in brain function and behaviour.