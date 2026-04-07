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On a mission meant to herald humanity’s return to deep space, the first real test of nerves aboard the Artemis II did not come from radiation, propulsion, or navigation, but from the toilet. Somewhere in the silence between Earth and the Moon, the Orion capsule’s waste system faltered, prompting what could well have been a modern twist on Apollo 13’s most famous line: “Houston, we have a problem… with the loo.”

Inside the compact Orion spacecraft, where four astronauts share a volume barely larger than a camper van, this was no minor inconvenience. It was a systems issue, one that touched hygiene, storage, and mission continuity. And it was Christina Koch who stepped in to fix it.

The First Alarm: A Jammed System in Zero Gravity

The trouble began within hours of reaching orbit. A fault light appeared on the spacecraft’s Universal Waste Management System, the sophisticated, suction-based toilet designed for deep-space travel. Unlike on Earth, where gravity does the work, space toilets depend on airflow, pumps, and fans to pull waste away from the body.

But here, something wasn’t working.

Reports from NASA briefings and coverage by outlets like Space.com indicate that a jammed fan and controller issue disrupted urine collection, even though the solid waste system remained functional.

At first, there were concerns of a motor failure, never a comforting diagnosis in space. The crew switched to contingency systems, including collapsible urine collection devices, while Mission Control began troubleshooting.

Then came the twist. The problem, it turned out, was almost mundane: the system hadn’t been properly primed. As NASA flight director Judd Frieling later explained, it simply needed more water to get the pump going.

Koch, working in real time with engineers on Earth, carried out the fix. Water was added, the pump was primed, and just like that, the toilet came back to life. At least, for a while.

The Second Crisis: When Urine Froze in Space

Just as the crew settled back into routine, Artemis II delivered a problem that even seasoned engineers hadn’t quite anticipated.

During a scheduled waste dump, the system failed again. This time, NASA suspected something far trickier: ice formation in the vent line, blocking the flow of wastewater into space. In the vacuum of space, temperature extremes can turn even bodily waste into a structural hazard.



The implications were immediate. The urine tank aboard Orion is limited, “about the size of a small office trash can,” as one NASA official described it. If it couldn’t be emptied, usage would have to stop.

At one point, Koch acknowledged the situation with operational calm: the toilet was effectively “no-go” for urine use.

The fix required both physics and finesse. Mission Control instructed the crew to rotate the spacecraft, exposing the clogged vent line to direct sunlight. At the same time, on-board heaters were activated. Slowly, the jammed ice thawed, the blockage eased, and the system began to recover.

It was not a single dramatic repair, but a layered response, diagnosis, improvisation, and patience.

“I’ll Take That One”: The Making of a Space Plumber

When Koch later spoke to Earth, she didn’t shy away from the moment. “I’ll take that one… I’m the space plumber,” she said, with a mix of humour and pride.

But behind the levity was something deeper. This was not a scripted emergency drill. It was a real-time systems failure, resolved in a spacecraft hurtling toward its scheduled orbit around the Moon.

The Artemis II toilet, costing tens of millions of dollars and years of engineering, had briefly been reduced to a stubborn, temperamental machine. And it took a human, not just technology, to make it work again.

Not the First Time Space Has Faced This Problem

For all its futuristic sheen, Artemis II’s toilet troubles belong to a long and often uncomfortable history. During the Apollo program, astronauts had no toilets at all. Instead, they used adhesive bags, a process so awkward that it became one of the most disliked aspects of early spaceflight.

On Skylab, more advanced systems were introduced, but they were notoriously finicky, requiring frequent maintenance in orbit.

Even aboard the International Space Station, toilets remain among the most failure-prone systems. Pumps clog, separators fail, and astronauts routinely perform repairs, sometimes guided step-by-step from Earth.

NASA itself acknowledges that waste management is one of the most complex engineering challenges in human spaceflight, precisely because it combines biology, physics, and confinement.

Why This “Small” Problem Matters

It is tempting to treat the Artemis II episode as comic relief, a quirky footnote in an otherwise historic mission. But that would miss the point. In deep space, there is no redundancy for human needs. Every system must work, or be made to work.

A malfunctioning toilet is not just an inconvenience; it is a constraint on time, storage, hygiene, and morale. Left unresolved, it can cascade into larger operational risks. That Koch resolved both a mechanical priming issue and a thermal blockage in space speaks to something essential: the success of such missions depends as much on human adaptability as on engineering brilliance.

The Human Factor in Deep Space

As Artemis II continues its journey, looping around the Moon and back, it carries not just instruments and ambitions, but stories like this one. Moments where training meets improvisation. Where humour meets urgency. Where a mission to the Moon briefly hinges on a clogged pipe.

And where, in the vast silence of space, someone calmly says: I’ve got this.