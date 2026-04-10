Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceNASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set

NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set

NASA’s Artemis II astronauts are halfway back to Earth. Splashdown is scheduled for April 11 in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Artemis II astronauts crossed the halfway point returning home.
  • Orion spacecraft travels 113,000 km from Earth.
  • Crew captured rare solar eclipse video from deep space.
  • Splashdown scheduled for April 11 in Pacific Ocean.

After days in deep sapce, the journey home has truly begun. NASA's Artemis II astronauts have officially crossed the halfway mark on their return from the Moon, bringing the historic mission closer to its dramatic finale. With every passing hour, anticipation builds.

ALSO READ: All Eyes On Orion’s Heat Shield: Artemis 2’s Fiery Homecoming, Check Indian Time Here

Artemis II Crew Cross Halfway Milestone

NASA confirmed that the Orion spacecraft carrying the Artemis II crew is now approximately 1,13,000 km from Earth, travelling at a speed of 5,621 km per hour. This milestone marks a crucial phase in the return journey following their lunar flyby.

The crew includes mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen. Notably, Hansen, a Canadian astronaut, is the only non-American onboard and the first from his country to be part of a lunar mission.

As the spacecraft steadily approaches Earth, all systems are being closely monitored to ensure a safe and precise return.

Crew Captures Rare Solar Eclipse From Deep Space

In a stunning visual moment, NASA also released a rare video of a solar eclipse captured from the Orion spacecraft. Recorded using cameras mounted on its solar array wings, the footage shows the Moon slowly passing in front of the Sun, revealing a glowing halo known as the solar corona.

“This video stitches together views from Orion's solar array wing cameras throughout the eclipse, showing the Sun as it disappears behind the Moon, revealing a glowing halo around the lunar disk.”

The visuals offer a unique deep-space perspective of a phenomenon usually seen from Earth, adding another remarkable chapter to the mission’s journey.

Where To Watch The Splashdown Live

NASA has scheduled the splashdown for April 11 in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, California. The landing is expected at 6:37 am IST, marking the conclusion of a mission that began on April 2.

For those eager to witness the final moments, NASA will begin live coverage of the reentry at 4 am IST. The event will be streamed across multiple platforms, including YouTube, X, NASA+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+ and Peacock.

As the countdown begins, the world now watches closely, awaiting the safe return of the Artemis II crew and the successful completion of a mission that marks a major step forward in human space exploration.

Related Video

Southern Rising Summit 2024: How Important is Self-Awareness? Insights from Anu Aacharya | ABP LIVE

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Artemis II mission expected to splashdown?

The Artemis II mission is scheduled to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, April 10, at approximately 8:07 pm ET (0007 UTC on Saturday, April 11).

How far is the Orion spacecraft from Earth?

The Orion spacecraft carrying the Artemis II crew is currently approximately 113,000 km from Earth and traveling at a speed of 5,621 km per hour.

Who are the members of the Artemis II crew?

The crew includes mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

Did the Artemis II crew witness any unique celestial events?

Yes, the Artemis II crew captured a rare video of a solar eclipse from the Orion spacecraft, showing the Moon passing in front of the Sun.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
NASA Mission Artemis II Space News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
Science
All Eyes On Orion’s Heat Shield: Artemis 2’s Fiery Homecoming, Check Indian Time Here
All Eyes On Orion’s Heat Shield: Artemis 2’s Fiery Homecoming, Check Indian Time Here
Science
Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS
Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS
Science
“Houston, We Have A Problem… With The Toilet”: How Christina Koch Saved Artemis II’s Most Human Crisis
“Houston, We Have A Problem… With The Toilet”: How Christina Koch Saved Artemis II’s Most Human Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: Pro-Government Rally Erupts in Tehran Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Alert: Iran Threatens to Close Hormuz Strait Until Lebanon Ceasefire Achieved
Update: Israel Slams Pakistan Ahead of Peace Talks, Demands Neutral Mediation
Flash: Hezbollah Rockets Hit Tel Aviv, Sirens Triggered Near Ben Gurion Airport
Alert: 303 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Devastate Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget