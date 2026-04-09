Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS

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NASA’s Artemis II mission has offered a remarkable new glimpse of the Moon, bringing its ancient surface into sharper focus than ever before. In two newly released images, astronauts have captured striking details that not only deepen our understanding of lunar geology but also carry a deeply personal story.

ALSO READ: NASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS

See The Images Here:

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The first image draws attention to massive chains of craters stretching across the Moon’s surface. These formations trace back to the 3.7-billion-year-old Orientale basin, revealing the powerful impact events that once shaped the lunar landscape. The craters appear to radiate outward, carving patterns that have remained preserved for billions of years.

In contrast, the second image shifts focus to a much smaller yet meaningful feature, a bright spot at the center. This crater has been proposed to be named 'Carroll' by the Artemis II crew.

A Journey Around The Moon

During their mission, the Artemis II crew flew around the Moon, capturing not only its surface but also breathtaking views of Earth from a distance. The team, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, took turns at the Orion spacecraft’s windows, documenting both the Moon’s far side and the delicate crescent of Earth.

These moments offered more than just stunning visuals. By observing the Moon from new angles, the astronauts gathered perspectives that could contribute to a deeper understanding of its surface and structure.

'Carroll': A Crater With A Story

Among the many features observed, the proposed 'Carroll' crater stands out for its emotional significance. It has proposed to named Carroll, after Commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, it lies near the boundary between the Moon’s near and far sides, making it visible from Earth at certain times. The crater is located northwest of Glushko crater and shares the same latitude as Ohm crater.

Described by the crew as a 'bright spot on the Moon,' the naming proposal was made during a poignant moment. Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen suggested the name shortly after the crew achieved a historic milestone, travelling farther from Earth than any human before.