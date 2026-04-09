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HomeScienceArtemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS

Artemis II Astronauts Capture Rare Close-Up Of Moon, Reveal Ancient Crater Chains: See PICS

Artemis II astronauts share striking close-up images of the Moon, revealing ancient crater chains and a proposed lunar crater named 'Carroll' as a tribute.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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NASA’s Artemis II mission has offered a remarkable new glimpse of the Moon, bringing its ancient surface into sharper focus than ever before. In two newly released images, astronauts have captured striking details that not only deepen our understanding of lunar geology but also carry a deeply personal story.

ALSO READ: NASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS

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The first image draws attention to massive chains of craters stretching across the Moon’s surface. These formations trace back to the 3.7-billion-year-old Orientale basin, revealing the powerful impact events that once shaped the lunar landscape. The craters appear to radiate outward, carving patterns that have remained preserved for billions of years.

In contrast, the second image shifts focus to a much smaller yet meaningful feature, a bright spot at the center. This crater has been proposed to be named 'Carroll' by the Artemis II crew.

A Journey Around The Moon

During their mission, the Artemis II crew flew around the Moon, capturing not only its surface but also breathtaking views of Earth from a distance. The team, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, took turns at the Orion spacecraft’s windows, documenting both the Moon’s far side and the delicate crescent of Earth.

These moments offered more than just stunning visuals. By observing the Moon from new angles, the astronauts gathered perspectives that could contribute to a deeper understanding of its surface and structure.

'Carroll': A Crater With A Story

Among the many features observed, the proposed 'Carroll' crater stands out for its emotional significance. It has proposed to named Carroll, after Commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, it lies near the boundary between the Moon’s near and far sides, making it visible from Earth at certain times. The crater is located northwest of Glushko crater and shares the same latitude as Ohm crater.

Described by the crew as a 'bright spot on the Moon,' the naming proposal was made during a poignant moment. Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen suggested the name shortly after the crew achieved a historic milestone, travelling farther from Earth than any human before.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the craters shown in the Artemis II images?

The images highlight massive crater chains from the 3.7-billion-year-old Orientale basin, revealing the impact events that shaped the Moon's surface over billions of years.

What is the 'Carroll' crater and why is it notable?

The Artemis II crew has proposed naming a bright spot on the Moon 'Carroll' after Commander Reid Wiseman's late wife. It's located near the boundary of the Moon's near and far sides.

What did the Artemis II crew do during their mission?

The Artemis II crew flew around the Moon, capturing detailed images of its surface and Earth. They documented both the Moon's far side and views of our home planet.

How did the Artemis II mission contribute to lunar understanding?

By observing the Moon from new angles, the astronauts gathered perspectives that could deepen our understanding of its surface and geological structure.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Artemis II Artemis II Astronauts Close-Up Image Of Moon Moon Crater
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