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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’: Vishal Dadlani’s Emotional Appeal As Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’: Vishal Dadlani’s Emotional Appeal As Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

Vishal Dadlani, who is currently on a tour in the US, has shared an emotional video message on social media expressing his support for Sonam Wangchuk and those protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 08:39 AM (IST)

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message in support of Sonam Wangchuk, expressing solidarity with those protesting at Jantar Mantar. Dadlani, who is currently on a tour in the US, said he would have joined the protest had he been in India and hoped that Wangchuk remains safe.

‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’

While sharing the video, Dadlani simply wrote, “Sonam Wangchuk ji,” in the caption along with Indian flag emojis. A text displayed in the video read, “Wake up India! Don’t let Sonam Wangchuk die. He’s fasting for all of us, for your children, for India’s future.”

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Shares Instagram Story In Sonam Wangchuk’s Support? Screenshot Goes Viral

In the video, Dadlani said, “I am making this video for all those who are fighting for our country on Jantar Mantar. I feel really sorry that I can’t be with you right now because I am on a tour in the US. But my heart is right there.”

He also urged supporters to show the video to Sonam Wangchuk.

“Please show this video to Sonam Wangchuk ji and tell him that I am very sorry that I can’t be there with him. If I was in India, I would definitely be there. You guys are fighting a good fight.”

ALSO READ| Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash

The singer also expressed concern for Wangchuk’s well-being, and added, “My only wish is that he should be safe. My request is that the government should listen to him. This is not about power or politics. This is about the rights of students, their future, and the future of our country. I would request our government to please listen to the voice of the people.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Sonam Wangchuk’s Latest Update

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike. According to his latest update, he has lost nearly 9 kg and has become visibly weak.

In a video shared shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Wangchuk appealed to his supporters to join the peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 instead of asking him to end his fast. “I’m not in good shape, but not so bad either. Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on 20th July… Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Wangchuk (@wangchuksworld)

Responding to those urging him to end the hunger strike or seeking court intervention to force-feed him, Wangchuk said breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. “Even if I eat, what will change and what message will go? The message will be that there is no need to answer. They can simply wait it out,” he said.

He added that although he has become physically weak, his medical reports, including an ECG, remain stable for someone on an 18-day fast. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
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Vishal Dadlani Sonam Wangchuk ENtertainment News
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