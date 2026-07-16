Singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message in support of Sonam Wangchuk, expressing solidarity with those protesting at Jantar Mantar. Dadlani, who is currently on a tour in the US, said he would have joined the protest had he been in India and hoped that Wangchuk remains safe.

‘Don’t Let Sonam Wangchuk Die’

While sharing the video, Dadlani simply wrote, “Sonam Wangchuk ji,” in the caption along with Indian flag emojis. A text displayed in the video read, “Wake up India! Don’t let Sonam Wangchuk die. He’s fasting for all of us, for your children, for India’s future.”

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In the video, Dadlani said, “I am making this video for all those who are fighting for our country on Jantar Mantar. I feel really sorry that I can’t be with you right now because I am on a tour in the US. But my heart is right there.”

He also urged supporters to show the video to Sonam Wangchuk.

“Please show this video to Sonam Wangchuk ji and tell him that I am very sorry that I can’t be there with him. If I was in India, I would definitely be there. You guys are fighting a good fight.”

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The singer also expressed concern for Wangchuk’s well-being, and added, “My only wish is that he should be safe. My request is that the government should listen to him. This is not about power or politics. This is about the rights of students, their future, and the future of our country. I would request our government to please listen to the voice of the people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Sonam Wangchuk’s Latest Update

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike. According to his latest update, he has lost nearly 9 kg and has become visibly weak.

In a video shared shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Wangchuk appealed to his supporters to join the peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 instead of asking him to end his fast. “I’m not in good shape, but not so bad either. Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on 20th July… Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Wangchuk (@wangchuksworld)

Responding to those urging him to end the hunger strike or seeking court intervention to force-feed him, Wangchuk said breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. “Even if I eat, what will change and what message will go? The message will be that there is no need to answer. They can simply wait it out,” he said.

He added that although he has become physically weak, his medical reports, including an ECG, remain stable for someone on an 18-day fast.