After a remarkable 45-day journey covering nearly 2,500 kilometres across five Indian states, the world’s largest Shivling has finally reached Bihar. Carved from a single block of black granite in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, the colossal structure weighing 210 tonnes is now ready for its historic installation at the upcoming Virat Ramayan Mandir in East Champaran.

The moment marks a rare spiritual milestone, one that devotees, scholars and temple authorities believe has not occurred on such a scale for over a thousand years.

An Extraordinary Journey Across India

A symbol of eternity, devotion, and divine power the world’s largest Shivling inspires awe and faith.

Har Har Mahadev 🕉️

The massive Shivling was sculpted over nearly 10 years in Mahabalipuram before being placed onto a specially engineered transport vehicle. Its slow-moving convoy passed through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, finally reaching Gopalganj in Bihar before proceeding towards Kaithwalia village in East Champaran.

As it entered Bihar, crowds gathered along the route. Streets were decorated with lights and flower garlands, devotees applied sandalwood paste, offered prayers, and the entire region resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

Why January 17 Holds Deep Spiritual Significance

(Image Source: PTI)

The installation is scheduled for January 17, 2026, which falls on Magh Krishna Chaturdashi, a date considered as sacred as Shivratri. According to Hindu belief, this is the night when Lord Shiv first manifested in the form of the Shivling.

On this day, the consecration will be conducted using water brought from five sacred locations: Kailash Mansarovar, Gangotri, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Sonepur.

Temple superintendent Sudhakaran confirmed:

“January 17 is an auspicious day as per planetary settings and is considered as important as Shivratri. There will be showering of flower petals from helicopter as the rituals for the installation of the shivling will begin, while the consecration will happen later.”

Ancient Rituals Led By Vedic Scholars

The ceremony will be led by renowned scholar Pandit Bhavanath Jha, strictly following scriptural prescriptions. Sacred soil, water and sand collected from holy rivers and confluences will be used.

An Ashtakamal Yantra will guide the placement, with eight forms of Shiv installed in eight directions, while Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati will be established at the centre in their thousandfold Sahasra form. A grand yagna will accompany the rituals, conducted by scholars of the four Vedas and Agama Shastras.

The day’s proceedings begin at 8:30 am, with the Shivling installation around noon, followed by prasad and community meals.

Inside the Monumental Virat Ramayan Mandir Project

(Image Source: Twitter/@gemsofbabus_)

The Shivling is the first of 18 temples to be completed within the massive 120-acre Virat Ramayan Mandir complex, envisioned by late Acharya Kishor Kunal, former secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust.

The project was first unveiled in 2013 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Mahavir Mandir in the presence of Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati.

The completed complex will rise 270 feet high, featuring 18 towers and 22 temples dedicated to different deities. According to trust secretary Sayan Kunal, the full project is expected to be completed by 2030. The Mahavir Mandir Trust is funding the entire construction.

The existing largest Shivling is in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, built during the Chola dynasty under Rajaraja Chola. However, the Bihar Shivling surpasses all known structures with its 33-foot height, 33-foot circumference, and 210-tonne weight, making it the largest monolithic Shivling ever created.

The surface also features 1008 engraved Sahasralingams, adding to its spiritual depth and architectural brilliance.