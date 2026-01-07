Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, especially for devotees of Lord Shiv. In 2025, the festival was celebrated across the country on February 26 with great devotion. Dedicated to Lord Shiv, Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. Here’s a look at when Mahashivratri will be observed in 2026.

Mahashivratri 2026 Date

In 2026, Mahashivratri will once again be celebrated in the month of February. The Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna month will begin on February 15, 2026 at 5:04 pm and will end on February 16, 2026 at 5:34 pm.

Since worship during the Nishita Kaal (midnight period) is considered the most auspicious, Mahashivratri will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The Nishita Kaal puja muhurat will be from 11:55 pm to 12:56 am.

Devotees can perform the paran (fast-breaking ritual) on February 16, 2026, between 6:42 am and 3:10 pm.

Mahashivratri 2026 Four Prahar Puja Timings

First Prahar Puja: February 15, 2026, from 6:11 pm to 9:23 pm

February 15, 2026, from 6:11 pm to 9:23 pm Second Prahar Puja: February 15, 2026, from 9:23 pm to 12:36 am

February 15, 2026, from 9:23 pm to 12:36 am Third Prahar Puja: February 15–16, 2026, from 12:36 am to 3:47 am

February 15–16, 2026, from 12:36 am to 3:47 am Fourth Prahar Puja: February 16, 2026, from 3:47 am to 6:59 am

Significance Of Mahashivratri

Several legends are associated with the celebration of Mahashivratri. One popular belief states that Lord Shiv performed the cosmic Tandava dance on this sacred night. Another widely held belief is that Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati were married on this auspicious day.

Because of these beliefs, Mahashivratri is especially dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing the fast and performing rituals on Mahashivratri brings positive energy, fulfills wishes, promotes harmony in married and family life, and helps devotees overcome sorrow and suffering.

