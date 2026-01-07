×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMahashivratri 2026: Know Date, Fasting Rules, Auspicious Muhurats, And All About This Sacred Festival

Mahashivratri 2026: Know Date, Fasting Rules, Auspicious Muhurats, And All About This Sacred Festival

Mahashivratri will be observed on February this year. Check date, Nishita Kaal, four prahar puja timings, vrat paran time and the spiritual significance of the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 07:54 AM (IST)

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, especially for devotees of Lord Shiv. In 2025, the festival was celebrated across the country on February 26 with great devotion. Dedicated to Lord Shiv, Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. Here’s a look at when Mahashivratri will be observed in 2026.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti Coincides With Ekadashi After 23 Years: Know Its Spiritual Significance, Puja Rituals, And All

Mahashivratri 2026 Date

In 2026, Mahashivratri will once again be celebrated in the month of February. The Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna month will begin on February 15, 2026 at 5:04 pm and will end on February 16, 2026 at 5:34 pm.

Since worship during the Nishita Kaal (midnight period) is considered the most auspicious, Mahashivratri will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The Nishita Kaal puja muhurat will be from 11:55 pm to 12:56 am.
Devotees can perform the paran (fast-breaking ritual) on February 16, 2026, between 6:42 am and 3:10 pm.

Mahashivratri 2026 Four Prahar Puja Timings

  • First Prahar Puja: February 15, 2026, from 6:11 pm to 9:23 pm
  • Second Prahar Puja: February 15, 2026, from 9:23 pm to 12:36 am
  • Third Prahar Puja: February 15–16, 2026, from 12:36 am to 3:47 am
  • Fourth Prahar Puja: February 16, 2026, from 3:47 am to 6:59 am

Significance Of Mahashivratri

Several legends are associated with the celebration of Mahashivratri. One popular belief states that Lord Shiv performed the cosmic Tandava dance on this sacred night. Another widely held belief is that Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati were married on this auspicious day.

Because of these beliefs, Mahashivratri is especially dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing the fast and performing rituals on Mahashivratri brings positive energy, fulfills wishes, promotes harmony in married and family life, and helps devotees overcome sorrow and suffering.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahashivratri 2026 Mahashivratri Date 2026 Mahashivratri Puja Timings Mahashivratri Vrat Lord Shiv Festival Shivratri Significance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
India
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Jammu and Kashmir
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget