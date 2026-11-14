Nvidia Crisis: What Do Vedic Astrology Predictions Say About India's IT Sector And Stock Market?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia faces leadership crisis, co-founder's resignation, espionage.

Astrology predicts more US-China tech secrets, global sanctions.

Nvidia likely to appoint internal CEO by December end.

India gains tech opportunities, investors need short-term caution.

The heat of the political and corporate turmoil in the world's largest chip manufacturing company Nvidia has now spread from Silicon Valley and Beijing to the Indian stock market and the tech world.

The sudden resignation of the company's co-founder, Jensen Huang, after 33 years, allegations of espionage against Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, and the revelation of her relationship with a senior official of the same company seem like a film script.

But if we look from the perspective of Vedic astrology, the movement of planets in the founding horoscopes of America and China was already testifying to this entire incident, which is going to have a direct impact on the IT companies and investors of India in the coming days.

Affair, Espionage And America's Eighth House

The birth chart of America, which gained independence on July 4, 1776, has a Scorpio ascendant and Aquarius sign. The most sensitive aspect of this chart is that the ascendant lord Mars, the tenth lord Sun, the fifth lord Jupiter, and the seventh lord Venus are together in the eighth house, i.e., Gemini.

In astrology, the eighth house is the factor of mysterious secrets, espionage, secret relationships and sudden downfall, whereas the presence of the seventh lord and the twelfth lord Venus here directly indicates getting entangled in foreign honeytraps and controversies with the top leadership.

Mercury, the planet of communication and trade, turns direct in Scorpio on November 13, 2026, and Venus turns direct in Libra on November 14. This celestial shift is activating America's ascendant and twelfth houses.

This is why many more shocking truths may come out in the company's quarterly results coming on November 17, the employee meeting on November 18, and Jensen Huang's testimony before the US Congress before Thanksgiving.

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Movement Of Mercury-Ketu And A Major Blow From Rahu In China's Horoscope

Modern China, established on October 1, 1949, has a Capricorn ascendant and Capricorn zodiac sign. China is currently undergoing the Mahadasha of Mercury, which is exalted in the ninth house of its horoscope, Virgo, along with the Sun and Ketu. This combination empowers China to engage in technological espionage and covertly penetrate the semiconductor sector.

However, Rahu's transit from Aquarius to Capricorn and Ketu's transition to Cancer between the end of November and the first week of December will be a major setback for China. Rahu's arrival in the ascendant and Ketu's transit over debilitated Mars already in the seventh house indicate that by December 31, 2026, many more of China's secret business tactics will be exposed, and international sanctions will tighten.

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Colette Kress Or An Outsider: Who Will Take The Reins Of Nvidia?

The biggest question on people's minds is whether Nvidia will be able to recover from this crisis. The transit of Jupiter and Ketu in Leo, the tenth house of America's horoscope, indicates that the company will, under the leadership of interim CEO Colette Kress, attempt to regain control and transparency.

But Mars' influence on the tenth house and Jupiter's retrograde motion in Leo on December 13, 2026, indicate that the selection of a permanent CEO will involve considerable deliberation. While the market may be buzzing with names like Tim Cook, Lisa Su, or Rene Haas, the planetary alignment suggests that by the end of December, the company may choose an experienced figure or a strong administrator from within, rather than an outsider.

After Saturn becomes direct in Pisces on December 11, the panic in the company's shares will stop, and confidence will gradually return to the market.

India: What Are The Signals For The Market, The IT Sector And Investors?

For India, this global upheaval presents a dual picture. In the Taurus ascendant horoscope of independent India, Rahu's departure from the tenth house and its entry into Capricorn in the ninth house bring long-term technological and diplomatic opportunities for the country.

Due to growing distrust between the US and China and tightening of chip supply chain rules, global tech companies will now look at India as the safest option for their research, data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing.

However, investors in the Indian stock market and IT stocks need to be extremely cautious between November 13th and December 31st, 2026. Due to Jupiter's retrograde motion on December 13th and the volatility in the US tech market, Indian IT company stocks and AI-related funds may experience short-term fluctuations. Planetary movements indicate that the beginning of 2027 will be very strong for India's tech and semiconductor sectors.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.