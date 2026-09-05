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English NewsReligionWhen Should You Remove Krishna’s Jhula After Janmashtami? Know The Rituals

When Should You Remove Krishna’s Jhula After Janmashtami? Know The Rituals

Should Krishna’s swing be removed after Janmashtami? There is no specific scriptural rule requiring it to be taken down the next day. Devotees can keep Laddu Gopal in the swing for several days.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janmashtami tradition involves swinging newborn Krishna as a devotional act.
  • No specific scriptural rule requires immediate swing removal.
  • Decorate swings simply with flowers, feathers, and cushions.
  • Respectfully move deity to seat before cleaning and storing.

Following Krishna's birth at midnight on Janmashtami, it's traditional to swing him in a cradle or swing. Religiously, this is a way to express love, reverence, and devotion to the deity. Homes and temples often display beautiful tableaux and special swings for Krishna on this occasion, but the question often arises: should the swings be removed once Janmashtami is over?

There is no mandatory scriptural rule to remove the swing the day after Janmashtami. If the swing is clean and has a place in the temple, Laddu Gopal can be kept seated in it. Even after Janmashtami, if Laddu Gopal is regularly worshipped at home, his service should continue as before.

How To Decorate Kanha's Swing On Janmashtami?

  • When decorating Krishna's swing, maintain devotion and simplicity. Spread a clean cloth or a small cushion on the swing so that Lord Krishna can sit comfortably.
  • Garlands of fresh flowers can be placed around it. Peacock feathers, small flutes, strings of pearls, and colorful cloth can also be used for decoration.
  • In the Janmashtami tableaux, there is a tradition of decorating the cradle with flowers, peacock feathers and colourful clothes. 
  • A small scene like Gokul or Vrindavan can be created behind the swing.
  • The atmosphere of the pranks of child Krishna can be created with a small pot, the figure of a cow and calf, a flute and flowers.
  • Lamps or dim lights can be placed around the swing, but fire or electrical decorations must be kept at a safe distance from the idol and clothes.
  • The swing should be strong and should be placed in a place where there is no risk of it falling or colliding.

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When To Remove The Hammock?

  • If you want to remove the swing, there's no specific day. Some households remove the swing the day after Janmashtami, while others keep Krishna swinging for several days. 
  • While removing the swing, first take down Laddu Gopal respectfully and make him sit on his regular seat or throne.
  • After this, clean the swing and keep it in a safe place.

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FAQs

  1. Is it necessary to remove Krishna's swing the day after Janmashtami?
    No, there is no specific scriptural date for removing the swing. It can be kept for a certain number of days, depending on the tradition and convenience of the household.
  2. How to serve Laddu Gopal after Janmashtami?
    Even after Janmashtami, continue your daily service, offerings, worship, and aarti to Laddu Gopal according to your tradition.
  3. How to decorate Krishna's swing?
    Spread a clean cloth or cushion on the swing and decorate it simply with flowers, peacock feathers, a flute, and colorful fabrics.
  4. What should be kept in mind when removing the swing?
    First, respectfully place Laddu Gopal on his regular seat. Then, clean the swing and place it in a safe place.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it necessary to remove Krishna's swing the day after Janmashtami?

No, there is no specific scriptural date for removing the swing. It can be kept for a certain number of days, depending on the tradition and convenience of the household.

How to serve Laddu Gopal after Janmashtami?

Even after Janmashtami, continue your daily service, offerings, worship, and aarti to Laddu Gopal according to your tradition.

How to decorate Krishna's swing?

Spread a clean cloth or cushion on the swing and decorate it simply with flowers, peacock feathers, a flute, and colorful fabrics.

What should be kept in mind when removing the swing?

First, respectfully place Laddu Gopal on his regular seat. Then, clean the swing and place it in a safe place.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krishna Puja Janmashtami Krishna Swing Decoration Janmashtami Rituals Laddu Gopal Janmashtami Swing Krishna Jhula Krishna Swing Janmashtami Traditions
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