UP Voter List Revision Begins Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Check Key Dates And How To Register

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Uttar Pradesh has launched a special voter registration drive as authorities prepare to revise the electoral rolls ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Eligible citizens can enrol as voters, check their existing details and seek corrections through special camps being organised across polling booths in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has directed officials to undertake the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date. The exercise will include updating voter details, enrolling eligible citizens whose names are missing and addressing errors in the existing lists.

According to the announced schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on November 12, 2026, while the final voter list is scheduled for release on January 4, 2027.

Special Camps Across UP

The CEO's office has announced special voter registration campaigns for October 17 and October 24, 2026, to facilitate enrolment of first-time voters and other eligible citizens who have not been included in the electoral rolls.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at polling stations from 10 am to 4 pm during the special camps. Form 6 will be provided to eligible citizens seeking to register as new voters.

The campaign will also allow citizens to request changes to existing electoral records, including corrections to personal details and the deletion of names where necessary.

Rinwa has urged eligible residents to check their names in the voter list and complete the necessary formalities well before the revision process concludes.

UP Voter List Revision Schedule

The election authorities have outlined a series of deadlines for updating the electoral rolls ahead of the state elections.

- October 17 and 24, 2026: Special voter registration campaigns.

- November 2, 2026: Deadline to complete the reorganisation of polling stations as part of the revision exercise.

- November 12, 2026: Publication of the draft electoral roll and start of the claims and objections period.

- December 11, 2026: Last date to submit claims and objections.

- December 28, 2026: Deadline for the disposal of claims and objections.

- January 4, 2027: Publication of the final electoral roll.

Citizens are encouraged to verify their details once the draft list becomes available and submit requests within the prescribed period if they find discrepancies.

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Documents Required For Registration

Rinwa has appealed to eligible residents to carry their latest photograph and relevant documents relating to their age, Aadhaar and residential address when visiting registration camps.

Those applying for the first time can use Form 6 to request inclusion in the electoral roll. Citizens whose names already appear on the list should check their particulars and seek corrections if any information is inaccurate.

The revision process is intended to ensure that eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls and that existing records are updated before the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Who Can Register As A Voter?

To qualify for registration, an applicant must meet the conditions specified by the election authorities.

The eligibility requirements include being a citizen of India, being at least 18 years old on the applicable qualifying date, ordinarily residing in the constituency where registration is sought and not being disqualified under any law.

For the current revision exercise, the qualifying date has been specified as January 1, 2027, while the separate eligibility criteria mentioned in the registration appeal refer to October 1, 2026. Applicants should confirm the applicable requirements with the election authorities before submitting their forms.

The Election Commission has also sought the cooperation of recognised political parties to help ensure that eligible voters are registered and that the revision exercise is completed according to schedule.