Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Bhog And Aarti

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the fierce and powerful seventh manifestation of Goddess Durga. Worshipped as the destroyer of evil and negative energies, Maa Kaalratri is believed to protect her devotees from fear and hardships and bless them with courage and strength. On this auspicious day, devotees perform special prayers, offer traditional bhog, and chant sacred mantras to seek the Goddess's blessings. Here is everything you need to know about Maa Kaalratri's puja vidhi, auspicious colour, bhog, mantra, and aarti.

Maa Kaalratri Puja Vidhi

On the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. The place of worship should be cleaned, and a lamp should be lit before the idol or picture of Goddess Durga.

Follow these steps to worship Maa Kaalratri:

Begin with purification: Clean the puja area and arrange the necessary offerings, including flowers, roli, rice grains (akshat), sandalwood paste, and water. Offer prayers to the Goddess: Meditate on Maa Kaalratri and seek her blessings for courage, protection and peace. Offer bhog: Present jaggery or sweets prepared from jaggery to the Goddess as a traditional offering. Chant the mantra: Recite Maa Kaalratri's mantra with devotion and focus. Perform the aarti: Conclude the puja by performing the Goddess's aarti and praying for the well-being and happiness of your family.

After the puja, distribute the prasad among family members. Devotees can follow their family traditions and perform the rituals with the puja materials available at home.

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Maa Kaalratri Mantra

Devotees chant the following mantra while worshipping Maa Kaalratri:

Om Devi Kaalratryai Namah.

Chanting this mantra is traditionally associated with seeking the Goddess's blessings for protection, courage and freedom from fear. Devotees can repeat it during meditation or while offering flowers and prayers.

The following dhyana mantra is also traditionally recited to meditate on the fierce form of Maa Kaalratri:

Ekveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita,

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini.

Vamapadollasallohalatakantakabhushana,

Vardhana Murdhadhvaja Krishna Kaalratri Bhayankari.

This mantra describes the Goddess's distinctive appearance and her powerful form, which symbolises the destruction of evil and the protection of devotees.

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Maa Kaalratri Bhog: What To Offer?

Jaggery is considered a traditional offering to Maa Kaalratri on the seventh day of Navratri. Devotees can offer plain jaggery or prepare sweets using it as part of the bhog. Fruits and other sattvik dishes may also be offered according to family customs and religious practices.

The offering should be prepared in a clean environment and presented with devotion. After the puja, the prasad is distributed among family members and other devotees.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, offering bhog to Maa Kaalratri is a way of expressing gratitude and seeking her blessings for prosperity, well-being and protection. Devotees may follow their household traditions while observing the rituals.

Maa Kaalratri Puja Colour

Grey, also known as slate grey, is traditionally associated with the seventh day of Navratri. The colour symbolises balance, patience and composure during challenging circumstances.

Devotees can wear grey-coloured clothes while offering prayers to Maa Kaalratri. However, the choice of clothing may vary according to individual preferences and family traditions.

Maa Kaalratri Aarti

Devotees conclude the puja by performing Maa Kaalratri's aarti. A commonly recited aarti begins with the following lines:

Kaalratri Jai Jai Mahakaali,

Kaal Ke Muh Se Bachane Wali.

Dusht Sangharak Naam Tumhara,

Mahachandi Tera Avatara.

Devotees sing the aarti with faith and devotion, seeking the Goddess's blessings for strength, peace, and protection from negative forces.

Maa Kaalratri's fierce appearance represents the destruction of darkness and evil, while her divine presence symbolises protection and fearlessness. On Shardiya Navratri Day 7, devotees pray to the Goddess with the belief that sincere worship can bring courage, peace, and positivity into their lives.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]