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English NewsNewsIndiaJ&K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists Along LoC In Kupwara

J&K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists Along LoC In Kupwara

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. 

According to officials, alert troops detected suspicious movement in the Jumgund area of the Keran sector in north Kashmir early Saturday. The personnel challenged the suspected terrorists and intercepted them, triggering the encounter, news agency PTI reported.

The security operation was underway at the time of reporting, with further details awaited, officials said.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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