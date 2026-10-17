J&K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists Along LoC In Kupwara

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to officials, alert troops detected suspicious movement in the Jumgund area of the Keran sector in north Kashmir early Saturday. The personnel challenged the suspected terrorists and intercepted them, triggering the encounter, news agency PTI reported.

The security operation was underway at the time of reporting, with further details awaited, officials said.