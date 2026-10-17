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English NewsNewsIndiaFormer Deputy PM LK Advani Hospitalised With Chest Infection

Former Deputy PM LK Advani Hospitalised With Chest Infection

 Advani is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Advani and enquired about his health.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran BJP leader LK Advani hospitalized for chest infection.
  • He remains stable in ICU, under close observation.
  • Political leaders, including JP Nadda, wished speedy recovery.

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi with a chest infection, the hospital said on Saturday.
 


 Advani is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant – Neurology.
 


 His condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation, the hospital said. 
 


 Advani, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, has played a significant role in Indian politics over several decades.
 


 His hospitalisation has prompted messages of concern and wishes for his speedy recovery from political leaders across the country.
 


 Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Advani at Apollo Hospital and enquired about his health.
 


 Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, expressed concern over Advani’s hospitalisation and extended his wishes for the veteran leader’s recovery in a post on X.
 


 “Deeply concerned to learn of the hospitalisation of our revered statesman, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, due to a chest infection. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bestow upon him strength, resilience, and swift recovery, so that he may continue to inspire the nation with his wisdom and guidance,” Odisha deputy CM wrote.
 


 Advani is regarded as one of the prominent figures in the BJP’s political history and has held several key positions during his long public career, including serving as India’s Deputy Prime Minister.
 


 Nadda’s visit to the hospital reflects the concern among party leaders regarding Advani’s health.
 


 As the 98-year-old continues to receive medical care, his supporters and well-wishers are hoping for his recovery. His reported stable condition has offered reassurance amid concerns surrounding his hospitalisation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Lal Krishna Advani hospitalized?

Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi due to a chest infection. He is currently stable and under close medical observation.

What is Lal Krishna Advani's current medical condition?

His condition is stable, and he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospitals. He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant – Neurology.

Who visited Lal Krishna Advani in the hospital?

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited him at Apollo Hospital. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also expressed concern and wishes for his recovery.

Published at : 17 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP LK Advani DELHI NEWS
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