Vat Savitri Vrat To Be Observed On May 16 Or 17? Know Exact Date, Muhurat, And Things To Avoid

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered as significant for married women as Karwa Chauth. On this day, the worship of the banyan tree (Vat Vriksha) holds special importance, as the tree symbolizes longevity, stability, and an everlasting marital bond. Since the banyan tree continues to grow and regenerate through its roots, it represents life, continuity, and renewal, values closely associated with the purpose of this vrat.

According to the hindu mythology, Goddess Savitri saved the life of her husband Satyavan through the power of this vrat. As the fast is observed twice in the month of Jyeshtha in different regions, women should take note of the correct date and rituals, especially if they are observing it for the first time.

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Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: May 16 Or May 17?

In North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, women observe this fast on the Amavasya (new moon day) of Jyeshtha month, known as Vat Amavasya. In 2026, Vat Savitri Amavasya falls on May 16, which also coincides with Saturday (Shanichari Amavasya).

Amavasya Tithi Begins: May 16, 2026, at 5:11 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: May 17, 2026, at 1:30 AM

Puja Muhurat: 7:12 AM to 8:24 AM

Vat Savitri Vrat Observed Twice In Jyeshtha

The vrat is observed on different dates across regions. Apart from Amavasya, it is also observed on Purnima (full moon day) in some parts of India.

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of South India, the vrat is celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima, known as Vat Purnima.

Vat Purnima Date: June 29, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins: June 29, 2026, at 3:06 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: June 30, 2026, at 5:26 AM

Puja Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

How To Observe Vat Savitri Vrat For The First Time

Women observing the vrat for the first time are advised to use traditional items of marital significance (suhaag items) received from their maternal home, as it is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and long-lasting marital bliss.

Wake up early, take a bath, and wear a red saree along with traditional adornments (solah shringar). Prepare a bamboo basket with all puja items, ensuring that a hand fan is included.

Visit a banyan tree, clean the area, and purify it with Ganga water. Worship Lord Shiva along with Savitri and Satyavan. Perform seven circumambulations (parikrama) around the tree while tying a sacred thread with each round.

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Things To Avoid On Vat Savitri

On this day, women should avoid wearing black, white, and blue clothes. Wearing bangles of these colours is also considered inauspicious according to tradition.

Vat Savitri Vrat continues to be a deeply rooted tradition symbolizing devotion, faith, and the strength of marital commitment across generations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]