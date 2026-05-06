Apara Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed On May 13: Know Puja Timing, Significance, Rituals, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apara Ekadashi, observed May 13, 2026, offers spiritual benefits.

The fast on May 13, 2026, is believed to absolve sins.

Fasting aids spiritual growth and removes life obstacles.

Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and chant mantras for prosperity.

Apara Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. This sacred fast is believed to bring auspicious results, prosperity, and positive energy into one’s life. According to religious beliefs, those who observe this vrat with devotion and discipline not only attain wealth and abundance but also gradually overcome negativity within themselves.

Religious scriptures mention that the impact of Apara Ekadashi is so powerful that it can help in absolving even the gravest sins. As a result, devotees eagerly await the correct date and auspicious timings to observe this fast.

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Apara Ekadashi 2026: May 12 Or May 13?

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in Jyeshtha month will begin on May 12, 2026, at 2:52 PM and will end on May 13, 2026, at 1:29 PM.

Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Apara Ekadashi will be observed on May 13, 2026. The auspicious time for worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is from 5:32 AM to 8:55 AM.

Apara Ekadashi Parana Time

The fast will be broken (Parana) on May 14, 2026, between 5:31 AM and 8:14 AM. The Dwadashi tithi will end at 11:20 AM on the same day.

Who Should Observe Apara Ekadashi Vrat?

For Spiritual Growth:

Those seeking spiritual peace, meditation, and devotion can greatly benefit from observing Ekadashi. It helps calm the mind and strengthens one’s connection with the divine.

For Removing Obstacles and Progress:

People struggling with lack of focus, repeated distractions, or obstacles in their path to success are advised to observe this vrat. It is believed to help eliminate known and unknown sins, clearing hurdles and opening new paths for progress. As per Lord Krishna’s teachings, this fast can even reduce the effects of severe sins like slander and negative actions.

For Modern Lifestyle (Gen Z):

Ekadashi fasting is also seen as a natural detox practice. It helps relax the digestive system and promotes mental calmness, making it relevant even in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

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Apara Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow to observe the fast. Install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu in the home temple and offer yellow flowers, Tulsi leaves, fruits, and sweets. Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” and observe a day-long fast, followed by evening aarti.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]