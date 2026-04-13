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HomeReligionVaruthini Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Fast

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Fast

Varuthini Ekadashi vrat includes specific paran timing, puja rituals, and important rules that should be followed to complete the fast properly and receive its full benefits.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)

Ekadashi fasting holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism and is considered highly sacred and rewarding. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, each Ekadashi is believed to cleanse sins and bring prosperity and well-being. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month is known as Varuthini Ekadashi.

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Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 Date And Tithi Timing

In 2026, Varuthini Ekadashi has been observed today on Monday, April 13. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begun at 1:17 AM on April 13 and will continue until 1:09 AM on April 14.

Paran Time On April 14

As per tradition, the Ekadashi fast is broken on the following day during Dwadashi. Therefore, the Varuthini Ekadashi fast will be concluded on Tuesday, April 14.

The auspicious time for Paran (breaking the fast) is between 6:54 AM and 8:31 AM. Devotees are advised to complete the ritual within this time frame to receive the full benefits of the fast.

Importance Of Correct Paran Rituals

Many devotees observe the fast with full devotion, perform rituals, and follow all prescribed rules. However, even a small mistake during Paran can reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.

Hence, understanding the correct time and method of breaking the fast is considered essential to attain its complete benefits.

How To Break The Ekadashi Fast

Before performing Paran, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Lord Vishnu puja should be performed with proper rituals. It is also considered important to offer donations to Brahmins before breaking the fast.

While breaking the fast, one should avoid immediately consuming grains or tamasic foods. Traditionally, devotees begin by placing a Tulsi leaf in the mouth. It should be swallowed without chewing.

Alternatively, one may consume amla (Indian gooseberry) or prasad offered to the deity.

Key Guidelines To Follow

Paran should always be performed after sunrise, as there are no prescribed rituals for breaking the fast before that. It is also customary to consume rice after completing the Paran on Dwadashi.

Devotees should avoid tamasic foods such as garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian items on this day. Maintaining a calm and positive mindset, while avoiding anger and negativity, is equally important.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Fasting Ekadashi 2026 Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Paran Varuthini Ekadashi Paran
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