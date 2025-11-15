(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Paran: Know Paran Muhurat, Rituals, And Significance For 16 November
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Paran will be observed on 16 November. Know the exact Paran muhurat , rituals, significance and why this Ekadashi marks the beginning of the sacred fasting tradition.
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the most revered Ekadashi observances in the Hindu calendar, believed to mark the origin of the Ekadashi tithi itself. Celebrated in the Krishna Paksh of the Margashirsha month, this sacred fast is associated with the divine appearance of Goddess Ekadashi, who defeated the demon Murasura to protect Lord Vishnu. In 2025, devotees will observe the fast on 15 November, while the Paran, the ceremonial breaking of the fast, will take place on 16 November. Understanding the correct Paran time is essential to receive the complete spiritual benefits of this vrat.
ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Things To Avoid On This Auspicious Day To Bring Prosperity
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Significance
According to sacred texts, including the Puranas, Goddess Ekadashi manifested on this tithi to destroy evil forces and safeguard dharma. For this reason, Utpanna Ekadashi is considered the first and most foundational Ekadashi. Devotees believe that observing this vrat with devotion brings Lord Vishnu’s blessings, protection, and prosperity into the household.
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Paran Muhurat
- Ekadashi Vrat Date: Saturday, 15 November 2025
- Paran: Sunday, 16 November 2025
- Hari Vasar Ends: 9:09 AM
- Paran Muhurat: 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM
There are 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year, and every Paran must be done only on the Dwadashi tithi, after sunrise and once Hari Vasar, has ended.
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Paran Vidhi
- On Dwadashi, devotees should rise early, bathe, and wear clean clothes. After performing the morning puja with devotion, offer sattvic food, flowers and incense to Lord Vishnu.
- Perform aarti with deep devotion.
- Offer charity and dakshina to Brahmins.
- Begin the Paran by placing a Tulsi leaf on your tongue, do not chew it.
- Only then should you break your fast with sattvic food.
- It is considered auspicious to include rice in the Dwadashi meal.
Following this method ensures the complete spiritual reward of the Ekadashi vrat.
Why Utpanna Ekadashi Is Considered Spiritually Powerful
Those who observe this Ekadashi with sincerity are believed to receive divine grace, protection from negativity, and overall wellbeing. The vrat purifies the mind, strengthens discipline, and brings lasting peace, harmony and prosperity into the family.
[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]