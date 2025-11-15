Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Things To Avoid On This Auspicious Day To Bring Prosperity

Following Devutthani Ekadashi, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast is observed on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month. This year, Utpanna Ekadashi falls on Saturday, 15 November 2025. Like all Ekadashi days, it is considered highly auspicious for worshiping Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees also worship Ekadashi Devi along with Lord Vishnu.

According to scriptures, Utpanna Ekadashi is an important date, and certain activities should be avoided to ensure blessings and prevent misfortune.

Things To Avoid On Utpanna Ekadashi

Avoid Lies and Deception: Speaking untruths or deceiving others, even unintentionally, is considered highly inauspicious on this day. Such actions can nullify the benefits of the fast and may displease Lord Vishnu.

Avoid Garlic and Onion: Prepare only sattvic (pure) food at home. Consumption of tamasic foods like garlic, onion, meat, and alcohol can break the sanctity of the fast.

Control Anger and Harsh Words: Observing the fast while losing temper or speaking harshly to others can displease Lord Vishnu. Such behavior may prevent the devotee from receiving the full benefits of the fast.

Do Not Refuse Charity: If someone asks for help at your doorstep or you come across someone in need, donate food, clothes, or money according to your capacity. Giving charity on this day is highly encouraged.

Avoid Eating Rice: Eating rice is strictly prohibited on Ekadashi. Even accidentally consuming it can affect the fast. Rice can be consumed the following day, on Dwadashi.

