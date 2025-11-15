Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Things To Avoid On This Auspicious Day To Bring Prosperity

Utpanna Ekadashi falls on Saturday, It is an important date, and certain activities should be avoided to ensure blessings and prevent misfortune.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 06:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Following Devutthani Ekadashi, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast is observed on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month. This year, Utpanna Ekadashi falls on Saturday, 15 November 2025. Like all Ekadashi days, it is considered highly auspicious for worshiping Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees also worship Ekadashi Devi along with Lord Vishnu.

According to scriptures, Utpanna Ekadashi is an important date, and certain activities should be avoided to ensure blessings and prevent misfortune.

ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Know Date Puja Muhurat And All About This Auspicious Day

Things To Avoid On Utpanna Ekadashi

Avoid Lies and Deception: Speaking untruths or deceiving others, even unintentionally, is considered highly inauspicious on this day. Such actions can nullify the benefits of the fast and may displease Lord Vishnu.

Avoid Garlic and Onion: Prepare only sattvic (pure) food at home. Consumption of tamasic foods like garlic, onion, meat, and alcohol can break the sanctity of the fast.

Control Anger and Harsh Words: Observing the fast while losing temper or speaking harshly to others can displease Lord Vishnu. Such behavior may prevent the devotee from receiving the full benefits of the fast.

Do Not Refuse Charity: If someone asks for help at your doorstep or you come across someone in need, donate food, clothes, or money according to your capacity. Giving charity on this day is highly encouraged.

Avoid Eating Rice: Eating rice is strictly prohibited on Ekadashi. Even accidentally consuming it can affect the fast. Rice can be consumed the following day, on Dwadashi.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 06:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Utpanna Ekadashi Utpanna Ekadashi Rituals Ekadashi 2025 Things To Avoid On Utpanna Ekadashi
