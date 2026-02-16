Surya Grahan 2026: Date, Sutak Kaal And Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The first solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on 17 February, drawing significant spiritual and astronomical interest. Falling under Kumbh Rashi and the Dhanishta Nakshatra, this celestial event will be an annular solar eclipse, often referred to as the spectacular ‘Ring of Fire’. With the Moon expected to cover nearly 96 per cent of the Sun’s surface at its peak, many devotees are seeking clarity on timings, Sutak Kaal, visibility in India and religious observances.

Here is a complete, fact-checked guide tailored for a broad Hindu audience.

Surya Grahan 2026 Date And Time

As per Indian Standard Time, the solar eclipse will begin at 3:26 PM and conclude at 7:57 PM, lasting a total of 4 hours and 31 minutes. The maximum phase is expected between 5:13 PM and 6:11 PM, when the Moon will obscure the largest portion of the Sun.

This rare astronomical alignment makes it one of the most talked-about celestial events of the year.

Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

This will be an annular (Kankan) solar eclipse, visible primarily across parts of southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana and Mozambique, as well as sections of Argentina, Chile and Antarctica.

However, the eclipse will not be visible in India. As a result, many traditional restrictions linked to visibility may not strictly apply within the country.

Sutak Kaal: Will It Be Observed?

According to Hindu belief, Sutak Kaal begins 12 hours before a solar eclipse. However, religious tradition generally considers Sutak valid only in regions where the eclipse is visible.

Since this eclipse will not be seen in India, Sutak Kaal will not be considered effective for devotees residing here.

What Will The Eclipse Look Like?

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon positions itself directly between the Earth and the Sun but appears slightly smaller in size. As a result, the Sun’s outer edges remain visible, forming a brilliant ring-like halo — famously known as the ‘Ring of Fire’.

This dramatic sight is among the most visually striking astronomical phenomena.

Types Of Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses are broadly classified into three types:

Total Solar Eclipse – The Moon completely covers the Sun.

The Moon completely covers the Sun. Partial Solar Eclipse – Only a portion of the Sun is obscured.

Only a portion of the Sun is obscured. Annular Solar Eclipse – The Moon covers the centre, leaving a bright ring around the edges.

The February 2026 event falls under the third category.

Religious Beliefs And Mythological Significance

In Hindu tradition, eclipses are linked to Rahu and Ketu, the shadow planets. Mythology recounts that during the Samudra Manthan, the demon Swarbhanu disguised himself to consume Amrit. When exposed by the Sun and Moon, Lord Vishnu severed his head with the Sudarshan Chakra. The immortal head and body became Rahu and Ketu, who are believed to periodically ‘swallow’ the Sun and Moon, causing eclipses.

Do’s And Don’ts During A Solar Eclipse

Where applicable, traditional guidance includes:

Avoid performing auspicious ceremonies during the eclipse.

Refrain from cooking or consuming food during the eclipse period.

Pregnant women, children and the elderly are advised to remain indoors.

Chanting mantras dedicated to Surya Dev or Lord Shiva is considered spiritually beneficial.

What To Do After The Eclipse?

Post-eclipse rituals typically include:

Taking a purifying bath.

Sprinkling Ganga jal in the home.

Cleansing temple idols with pure water.

Offering charity, especially items linked to the Sun such as wheat, jaggery, lentils, black sesame seeds and yellow fruits.

Charitable acts during or after an eclipse are believed to bring spiritual merit.

