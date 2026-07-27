Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Worshiping Shiva during Sawan brings prosperity and blessings.

The holy month of Sawan is considered the best for worshipping and praying to Lord Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan begins with extremely auspicious yogas. Starting on Thursday, July 30, 2026, the month of Sawan will continue until August 28, 2026 . According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas , this year the month of Sawan will begin with the highly auspicious combination of Shravan Nakshatra , Ayushmaan Yoga , and Saubhagya Yoga . Furthermore, Shivavas Yoga is also forming on the very first day, during which Lord Shiva will be seated on Mount Kailash with Mother Parvati. Performing puja and offering water during this yoga brings happiness, prosperity, and desired blessings.

Sawan 2026, Important Dates And Monday Fast List

This year, there will be a total of 4 Sawan Mondays and 4 Mangala Gauri fasts in the month of Sawan :

Guru Purnima: July 29, 2026 (one day before the beginning of Sawan)

Sawan month begins: July 30, 2026 (Thursday)

End of Sawan month & Raksha Bandhan: August 28, 2026 (Friday)

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Sawan Monday fast dates

The first Sawan Monday (Somwar) falls on August 3, followed by the second on August 10, the third on August 17, and the fourth and final Sawan Monday on August 24. These Mondays are considered especially auspicious for fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva. Sawan Mangala Gauri Vrat Dates:

In 2026, the first Mangala Gauri Vrat will be observed on August 4, followed by the second on August 11, the third on August 18, and the fourth and final Mangala Gauri Vrat on August 25. Dedicated to Goddess Gauri (Parvati), this Tuesday fast is observed by devotees, especially married women, seeking marital bliss, prosperity, and family well-being.

Rare coincidence Of 'Somvati Nag Panchami' After 23 Years

Horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas stated that this year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on the third Monday of Sawan (August 17, 2026) . This is the first time since 2003 that Nag Panchami is falling on a Monday. Lord Shiva loves Mondays, and the serpent god is an ornament around his neck. Since Nag Panchami falls on Monday, it is known as Somvati Nag Panchami . Worshiping the Shivalinga on this day by offering sandalwood paste, milk mixed with Ganga water, Bel leaves, and flowers brings special blessings.

From Guru Purnima to Raksha Bandhan, major festivals and celebrations

Guru Purnima (July 29, 2026): Guru Pujan will be performed just a day before the beginning of Sawan and it will be very auspicious for new seekers to receive the Guru Mantra.

Major fasts: In the month of Sawan, major events like both Pradosh fasts, Nag Panchami, Hariyali Teej and Kanwar Yatra will be celebrated with great pomp.

Raksha Bandhan (August 28, 2026): With Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan falling on the same day, a special display of religious events will be witnessed. This day marks the end of the month of Shravan.

Why Is There A Difference In The Dates Of Sawan In North And South India?

There is a difference in the beginning of Sawan in North and South India due to the calculation method of the calendar:

North India (Purnimant system): In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the new month starts from Pratipada of Krishna Paksha after Purnima.

South and West India (Amavasya system): In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the new month starts from Pratipada of Shukla Paksha after Amavasya.

For this reason, the month of Sawan starts about 15 days earlier in North India.

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Importance Of Shiva Worship And Chanting Of Mantras In Sawan

During the month of Sawan, devotees undertake the Kanwar Yatra, anointing Lord Shiva with Ganga water, and perform Rudrabhishek to fulfill their wishes. According to religious beliefs, continuously chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" during the month of Sawan alleviates all sorrows and pains and bestows special blessings from Lord Shiva.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

