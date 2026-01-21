Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionFebruary Vrat Tyohar 2026: From Maha Shivratri To Holashtak, Full List Of February Fasts And Festivals

February Vrat Tyohar 2026: From Maha Shivratri To Holashtak, Full List Of February Fasts And Festivals

February Vrat Tyohar 2026 includes Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, Surya Grahan and Holashtak. Check the complete February fasts and festivals list.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

February, after January, holds special spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar. The month of February 2026 is packed with important vrat and tyohar, including Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, and the beginning of Holashtak. This month will also witness the year’s first Surya Grahan (solar eclipse), making it astrologically significant. Despite Holashtak restrictions later in the month, February is still considered favourable for several auspicious and devotional observances.

ALSO READ: Ramlala Pratishtha Divas 2026: Ayodhya Marks The Sacred Third Anniversary With Devotion And Divine Energy

February Vrat And Festival List 2026

  • 1 February 2026 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalita Jayanti, Magh Purnima Snan
  • 2 February 2026 – Beginning of Phalguna month
  • 5 February 2026 – Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 7 February 2026 – Yashoda Jayanti
  • 8 February 2026 – Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti
  • 9 February 2026 – Janaki Jayanti, Monthly Kalashtami, Monthly Janmashtami
  • 13 February 2026 – Vijaya Ekadashi, Kumbh Sankranti
  • 14 February 2026 – Shani Trayodashi, Shani Pradosh Vrat
  • 15 February 2026 – Maha Shivratri, Monthly Shivratri
  • 17 February 2026 – Surya Grahan, Darsha Amavasya, Phalguna Amavasya
  • 18 February 2026 – Chandra Darshan, Phulera Dooj
  • 19 February 2026 – Ramakrishna Jayanti
  • 21 February 2026 – Dhundiraj Chaturthi
  • 22 February 2026 – Skanda Shashthi
  • 23 February 2026 – Monthly Karthigai
  • 24 February 2026 – Holashtak begins
  • 27 February 2026 – Amalaki Ekadashi
  • 28 February 2026 – Narasimha Dwadashi

Magh Purnima: The Sacred Bath

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

On 1 February 2026, Magh Purnima Snan holds immense spiritual importance. Scriptures believe that on this day, divine energies descend upon the Earth. A holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, is said to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit and divine blessings.

Maha Shivratri 2026: The Night Of Lord Shiv

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Maha Shivratri, observed on 15 February 2026, is dedicated to Lord Shiv and falls on the Chaturdashi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha. Devotees who perform four-prahar worship are believed to receive Mahadev’s special grace.

Maha Shivratri Puja Muhurat 2026

  1. First Prahar: 6:39 PM – 9:45 PM
  2. Second Prahar: 9:45 PM – 12:52 AM (16 Feb)
  3. Third Prahar: 12:52 AM – 3:59 AM (16 Feb)
  4. Fourth Prahar: 3:59 AM – 7:06 AM (16 Feb)
  5. Nishita Kaal: 12:28 AM – 1:17 AM (16 Feb)

Holashtak: Auspicious Activities Pause

Holashtak begins on 24 February 2026 and lasts for eight days before Holi. This period is traditionally considered unsuitable for weddings and other auspicious activities. According to belief, planetary energies remain intense during this time, linked to Prahlad’s trials and the burning of Kamadev.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key spiritual events in February 2026?

February 2026 is significant with Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, and the start of Holashtak. It also includes the year's first solar eclipse.

When is Maha Shivratri in 2026 and what is its significance?

Maha Shivratri falls on February 15, 2026. It is dedicated to Lord Shiv, and performing four-prahar worship is believed to bring his special grace.

What is Holashtak and when does it begin in 2026?

Holashtak begins on February 24, 2026, for eight days before Holi. Auspicious activities like weddings are traditionally paused during this period.

When is Magh Purnima Snan in 2026 and what is its spiritual importance?

Magh Purnima Snan is on February 1, 2026. It is believed that divine energies descend on Earth, and a holy dip cleanses sins and grants blessings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
February Vrat Tyohar 2026 Maha Shivratri 2026 Hindu Festivals February
