February, after January, holds special spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar. The month of February 2026 is packed with important vrat and tyohar, including Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, and the beginning of Holashtak. This month will also witness the year’s first Surya Grahan (solar eclipse), making it astrologically significant. Despite Holashtak restrictions later in the month, February is still considered favourable for several auspicious and devotional observances.

February Vrat And Festival List 2026

1 February 2026 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalita Jayanti, Magh Purnima Snan

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalita Jayanti, Magh Purnima Snan 2 February 2026 – Beginning of Phalguna month

Beginning of Phalguna month 5 February 2026 – Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 7 February 2026 – Yashoda Jayanti

Yashoda Jayanti 8 February 2026 – Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti

Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti 9 February 2026 – Janaki Jayanti, Monthly Kalashtami, Monthly Janmashtami

Janaki Jayanti, Monthly Kalashtami, Monthly Janmashtami 13 February 2026 – Vijaya Ekadashi, Kumbh Sankranti

Vijaya Ekadashi, Kumbh Sankranti 14 February 2026 – Shani Trayodashi, Shani Pradosh Vrat

Shani Trayodashi, Shani Pradosh Vrat 15 February 2026 – Maha Shivratri, Monthly Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, Monthly Shivratri 17 February 2026 – Surya Grahan, Darsha Amavasya, Phalguna Amavasya

Surya Grahan, Darsha Amavasya, Phalguna Amavasya 18 February 2026 – Chandra Darshan, Phulera Dooj

Chandra Darshan, Phulera Dooj 19 February 2026 – Ramakrishna Jayanti

Ramakrishna Jayanti 21 February 2026 – Dhundiraj Chaturthi

Dhundiraj Chaturthi 22 February 2026 – Skanda Shashthi

Skanda Shashthi 23 February 2026 – Monthly Karthigai

Monthly Karthigai 24 February 2026 – Holashtak begins

Holashtak begins 27 February 2026 – Amalaki Ekadashi

Amalaki Ekadashi 28 February 2026 – Narasimha Dwadashi

Magh Purnima: The Sacred Bath

On 1 February 2026, Magh Purnima Snan holds immense spiritual importance. Scriptures believe that on this day, divine energies descend upon the Earth. A holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, is said to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit and divine blessings.

Maha Shivratri 2026: The Night Of Lord Shiv

Maha Shivratri, observed on 15 February 2026, is dedicated to Lord Shiv and falls on the Chaturdashi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha. Devotees who perform four-prahar worship are believed to receive Mahadev’s special grace.

Maha Shivratri Puja Muhurat 2026

First Prahar: 6:39 PM – 9:45 PM Second Prahar: 9:45 PM – 12:52 AM (16 Feb) Third Prahar: 12:52 AM – 3:59 AM (16 Feb) Fourth Prahar: 3:59 AM – 7:06 AM (16 Feb) Nishita Kaal: 12:28 AM – 1:17 AM (16 Feb)

Holashtak: Auspicious Activities Pause

Holashtak begins on 24 February 2026 and lasts for eight days before Holi. This period is traditionally considered unsuitable for weddings and other auspicious activities. According to belief, planetary energies remain intense during this time, linked to Prahlad’s trials and the burning of Kamadev.

