February 2026 is significant with Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, and the start of Holashtak. It also includes the year's first solar eclipse.
February, after January, holds special spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar. The month of February 2026 is packed with important vrat and tyohar, including Maha Shivratri, Magh Purnima, Amalaki Ekadashi, and the beginning of Holashtak. This month will also witness the year’s first Surya Grahan (solar eclipse), making it astrologically significant. Despite Holashtak restrictions later in the month, February is still considered favourable for several auspicious and devotional observances.
February Vrat And Festival List 2026
- 1 February 2026 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalita Jayanti, Magh Purnima Snan
- 2 February 2026 – Beginning of Phalguna month
- 5 February 2026 – Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
- 7 February 2026 – Yashoda Jayanti
- 8 February 2026 – Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti
- 9 February 2026 – Janaki Jayanti, Monthly Kalashtami, Monthly Janmashtami
- 13 February 2026 – Vijaya Ekadashi, Kumbh Sankranti
- 14 February 2026 – Shani Trayodashi, Shani Pradosh Vrat
- 15 February 2026 – Maha Shivratri, Monthly Shivratri
- 17 February 2026 – Surya Grahan, Darsha Amavasya, Phalguna Amavasya
- 18 February 2026 – Chandra Darshan, Phulera Dooj
- 19 February 2026 – Ramakrishna Jayanti
- 21 February 2026 – Dhundiraj Chaturthi
- 22 February 2026 – Skanda Shashthi
- 23 February 2026 – Monthly Karthigai
- 24 February 2026 – Holashtak begins
- 27 February 2026 – Amalaki Ekadashi
- 28 February 2026 – Narasimha Dwadashi
Magh Purnima: The Sacred Bath
On 1 February 2026, Magh Purnima Snan holds immense spiritual importance. Scriptures believe that on this day, divine energies descend upon the Earth. A holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, is said to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit and divine blessings.
Maha Shivratri 2026: The Night Of Lord Shiv
Maha Shivratri, observed on 15 February 2026, is dedicated to Lord Shiv and falls on the Chaturdashi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha. Devotees who perform four-prahar worship are believed to receive Mahadev’s special grace.
Maha Shivratri Puja Muhurat 2026
- First Prahar: 6:39 PM – 9:45 PM
- Second Prahar: 9:45 PM – 12:52 AM (16 Feb)
- Third Prahar: 12:52 AM – 3:59 AM (16 Feb)
- Fourth Prahar: 3:59 AM – 7:06 AM (16 Feb)
- Nishita Kaal: 12:28 AM – 1:17 AM (16 Feb)
Holashtak: Auspicious Activities Pause
Holashtak begins on 24 February 2026 and lasts for eight days before Holi. This period is traditionally considered unsuitable for weddings and other auspicious activities. According to belief, planetary energies remain intense during this time, linked to Prahlad’s trials and the burning of Kamadev.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key spiritual events in February 2026?
When is Maha Shivratri in 2026 and what is its significance?
Maha Shivratri falls on February 15, 2026. It is dedicated to Lord Shiv, and performing four-prahar worship is believed to bring his special grace.
What is Holashtak and when does it begin in 2026?
Holashtak begins on February 24, 2026, for eight days before Holi. Auspicious activities like weddings are traditionally paused during this period.
When is Magh Purnima Snan in 2026 and what is its spiritual importance?
Magh Purnima Snan is on February 1, 2026. It is believed that divine energies descend on Earth, and a holy dip cleanses sins and grants blessings.