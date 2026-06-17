Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Worshipping Shiva during Pradosh Kaal offers maximum benefits.

The importance of Pradosh Vrat increases in Sawan because both this date and the month of Sawan are very dear to Lord Shiva. This time, the conjunction of Soma and Bhauma Pradosh fast is being made in Sawan. In such a situation, do not forget to perform Jalabhishek on the Trayodashi date of Shravan Krishna and Shukla Paksha to get the blessings of Bholenath.

Pradosh fast removes negativity and gives mental peace. People are also considered to be infallible for good wishes related to children, health, wealth and career. Let's know when Pradosh Vrat is in Sawan.

When Is Pradosh Vrat In Sawan?

Som Pradosh Vrat - 10th August 2026, Monday

On this day, the great conjunction of Monday fast and Pradosh fast is being formed. The Trayodashi Tithi of Sawan Krishna Paksha will start at 8 am on August 10, 2026, and will end on August 10 at 4.54 am.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 7.05 pm - 9.14 pm

In the Skanda Purana, it is mentioned that during the Pradosh period, Lord Shiva blesses the devotees in a happy posture on Kailash. The puja performed at this time is considered to be especially fruitful. Worshiping Shiva during the Pradosh period destroys sins and is believed to bring happiness, peace and prosperity in life.

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Bhauma Pradosh Vrat - 25th August 2026, Tuesday

The Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of sawan will start at 6.20 am on August 25 and will end at 7.59 am. Since it is on Tuesday, it will be called Bhauma Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 6.51 PM - 09.04 PM

According to Shiva Purana, it is considered to be a special fast to give courage, debt relief and relief from sufferings with the worship of Lord Shiva. Bhauma Pradosh Vrat is also considered auspicious for courage, energy, success in land related tasks and peace of malefic influences associated with Mars.

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What To Do On The Day Of Pradosh Vrat

Take a bath in the morning and take a vow of fasting and meditate on Lord Shiva.

Consecrate the Shivling with water, milk, Ganga water, Panchamrit etc.

Offer bel leaves, datura, oak flowers, white sandalwood.

Especially worship Shiva in the Pradosh period (around sunset), it is considered to be the most auspicious time.

Chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra "Om Namah Shivaya".

Recite Shiva Chalisa, Rudraashtak or Shiva Stuti.

Do charity according to your capacity, such as food, clothing or help the needy.

Try to keep moderation, calm behavior and positive thoughts throughout the day.

If possible, eat fruits or sattvic food.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]