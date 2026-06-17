Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroAstro Analysis | How Mercury Influences Success In Studies, Career And Business; Powerful Remedies To Strengthen Impact

Astro Analysis | How Mercury Influences Success In Studies, Career And Business; Powerful Remedies To Strengthen Impact

Astro Analysis | Discover simple Wednesday remedies to strengthen Mercury (Budh), improve intelligence, communication skills, business success and career growth according to Vedic astrology.

Reported By : Anima Shukla |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mercury signifies intelligence, speech, business, and communication in astrology.
  • Strong Mercury brings success; weak placement causes confusion, obstacles.
  • Strengthen Mercury by wearing green, chanting mantras, and donating.

Astrology: Wednesday is considered to be dedicated to Lord Budh (Mercury). In Vedic astrology, the planet Mercury is regarded as the significator of intelligence, speech, education, business, mathematics, logic, and communication. Mercury influences a person's ability to think, understand, make decisions, and communicate effectively.

When Mercury is strongly placed in a person's birth chart, it is believed to bring success in education, business, career, and financial matters. On the other hand, a weak or afflicted Mercury may lead to confusion, difficulty in decision-making, obstacles in studies, and business-related losses.

How Does Mercury Influence A Person's Thinking, Speech, And Career?

According to religious and astrological beliefs, Lord Budh is considered a symbol of wisdom, knowledge, and eloquence. In astrology, Mercury is associated with education, writing, journalism, banking, accounting, business, and communication. A favourable Mercury is believed to bless an individual with sharp intellect, a persuasive personality, and greater chances of success.

Mercury also affects a person's mental abilities and behaviour, which is why it is considered one of the most significant planets in astrology.

Special Wednesday Remedies To Strengthen Mercury

1. Wear Green Clothing

Green is traditionally associated with Mercury. Wearing green clothes on Wednesdays is considered auspicious and is believed to help attract Mercury's positive energy.

2. Chant Mercury Mantras

After taking a bath on Wednesday morning, chant Mercury mantras with devotion and concentration.

Simple Mercury Mantra:
Om Budhaya Namah

Beej Mantra:
Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namah

According to astrological beliefs, regular chanting of these mantras may help in receiving Mercury's blessings.

3. Recite Mantras In The Morning

The morning hours are considered especially favourable for Mercury-related practices. Chanting Mercury mantras after sunrise on Wednesdays is believed to enhance concentration, memory, and self-confidence.

4. Donate Green Items

To please Mercury, donating green gram (mung beans), green vegetables, green clothing, bronze utensils, and fruits on Wednesdays is considered beneficial. Offering donations to those in need is believed to attract Mercury's favourable influence.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | What Gemstone Suits Taurus Ascendant Best And Why Not Every Stone Is Lucky

5. Worship Lord Ganesha

In astrology, Mercury is believed to share a special connection with Lord Ganesha. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on Wednesdays, offering sacred durva grass, and chanting Ganesha mantras are considered highly auspicious.

Is Mercury Weak In Your Birth Chart?

According to astrology, when Mercury is weak or adversely placed, a person may face difficulties in education, career, business, and communication-related matters. During such periods, chanting Mercury mantras, making donations, performing worship, and engaging in acts of service are considered beneficial. However, it is advisable to have your individual birth chart analysed before following any specific remedial measures.

Which Gemstone Should Be Worn To Receive Mercury's Blessings?

In astrology, Emerald is regarded as the primary gemstone associated with Mercury. Wearing an emerald is believed to improve intelligence, memory, communication skills, and decision-making abilities. However, emerald is considered a powerful gemstone, and it is recommended that it be worn only after consulting a qualified astrologer.

Why Is Mercury Important For Career Success And Financial Growth?

Mercury is associated with business, education, writing, media, banking, marketing, accounting, and communication-related professions. A favourable Mercury is believed to enhance logical thinking, decision-making skills, and business success. As a result, Mercury holds particular significance for individuals involved in intellectual, educational, and commercial pursuits.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Hariyali Amavasya Solar Eclipse 2026: Where It Will Be Seen And What Astrology Suggests

Simple Remedies To Receive Lord Budh's Blessings

  • Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

  • Wear clean green-coloured clothing.

  • Meditate on Lord Ganesha and Lord Budh.

  • Chant the mantra "Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namah" 108 times.

  • Donate green gram (mung beans).

  • Feed green fodder to cows.

  • Donate study materials to students.

  • Help people in need.

  • Show respect to parents and teachers.

  • Speak politely and use kind, pleasant language.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Mercury represent in Vedic astrology?

Mercury represents intelligence, speech, education, business, logic, and communication in Vedic astrology. It influences a person's thinking and decision-making abilities.

How does a strong or weak Mercury affect someone's life?

A strong Mercury brings success in education, business, career, and finances. A weak Mercury can cause confusion, hinder decision-making, and create obstacles in studies or business.

What are some ways to strengthen Mercury's positive influence?

Wearing green clothes, chanting Mercury mantras, and donating green items on Wednesdays are beneficial remedies. Worshipping Lord Ganesha is also recommended for pleasing Mercury.

Why is Mercury important for career success and financial growth?

Mercury is linked to professions like business, education, and banking, enhancing logical thinking and decision-making. A favorable Mercury leads to success in intellectual and commercial pursuits.

About the author Anima Shukla

Anima Shukla is an aspiring digital journalist and video storyteller, currently interning with ABP Live’s Religion and Astro sections. Educated in journalism from AAFT Noida and AIMC Delhi, she simplifies Numerology, Vastu, Vedic Astrology, and Palmistry through engaging, Gen-Z-friendly, Google Discover-focused, and credibility-driven digital content.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Astrology Remedies ABP Live Astro Analysis Budh Grah Remedies Wednesday Astrology Weak Mercury Effects Mercury Horoscope
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Astro
Astro Analysis | How Mercury Influences Success In Studies, Career And Business; Powerful Remedies To Strengthen Impact
Astro Analysis | How Mercury Influences Success In Studies, Career And Business; Powerful Remedies To Strengthen Impact
Astro
Astro Analysis | Hariyali Amavasya Solar Eclipse 2026: Where It Will Be Seen And What Astrology Suggests
Astro Analysis | Hariyali Amavasya Solar Eclipse 2026: Where It Will Be Seen And What Astrology Suggests
Astro
Astro Analysis | What Gemstone Suits Taurus Ascendant Best And Why Not Every Stone Is Lucky
Astro Analysis | What Gemstone Suits Taurus Ascendant Best And Why Not Every Stone Is Lucky
Astro
Horoscope Tomorrow Wednessday, June 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Horoscope Tomorrow Wednessday, June 17, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Advertisement

Videos

Trump Criticises Israel: U.S. President questions Netanyahu’s approach toward Hezbollah
Fresh Shiv Sena Crisis: Six Uddhav Sena MPs reportedly rebel against party leadership
Trump Criticises Strategy: U.S. President questions Netanyahu’s approach toward Hezbollah
India–US Relations: PM Modi and President Trump set for key bilateral talks in Evian
Maharashtra Politics: Six Uddhav Sena MPs reportedly rebel against party leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget