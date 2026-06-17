Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercury signifies intelligence, speech, business, and communication in astrology.

Strong Mercury brings success; weak placement causes confusion, obstacles.

Strengthen Mercury by wearing green, chanting mantras, and donating.

Astrology: Wednesday is considered to be dedicated to Lord Budh (Mercury). In Vedic astrology, the planet Mercury is regarded as the significator of intelligence, speech, education, business, mathematics, logic, and communication. Mercury influences a person's ability to think, understand, make decisions, and communicate effectively.

When Mercury is strongly placed in a person's birth chart, it is believed to bring success in education, business, career, and financial matters. On the other hand, a weak or afflicted Mercury may lead to confusion, difficulty in decision-making, obstacles in studies, and business-related losses.

How Does Mercury Influence A Person's Thinking, Speech, And Career?

According to religious and astrological beliefs, Lord Budh is considered a symbol of wisdom, knowledge, and eloquence. In astrology, Mercury is associated with education, writing, journalism, banking, accounting, business, and communication. A favourable Mercury is believed to bless an individual with sharp intellect, a persuasive personality, and greater chances of success.

Mercury also affects a person's mental abilities and behaviour, which is why it is considered one of the most significant planets in astrology.

Special Wednesday Remedies To Strengthen Mercury

1. Wear Green Clothing

Green is traditionally associated with Mercury. Wearing green clothes on Wednesdays is considered auspicious and is believed to help attract Mercury's positive energy.

2. Chant Mercury Mantras

After taking a bath on Wednesday morning, chant Mercury mantras with devotion and concentration.

Simple Mercury Mantra:

Om Budhaya Namah

Beej Mantra:

Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namah

According to astrological beliefs, regular chanting of these mantras may help in receiving Mercury's blessings.

3. Recite Mantras In The Morning

The morning hours are considered especially favourable for Mercury-related practices. Chanting Mercury mantras after sunrise on Wednesdays is believed to enhance concentration, memory, and self-confidence.

4. Donate Green Items

To please Mercury, donating green gram (mung beans), green vegetables, green clothing, bronze utensils, and fruits on Wednesdays is considered beneficial. Offering donations to those in need is believed to attract Mercury's favourable influence.

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5. Worship Lord Ganesha

In astrology, Mercury is believed to share a special connection with Lord Ganesha. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on Wednesdays, offering sacred durva grass, and chanting Ganesha mantras are considered highly auspicious.

Is Mercury Weak In Your Birth Chart?

According to astrology, when Mercury is weak or adversely placed, a person may face difficulties in education, career, business, and communication-related matters. During such periods, chanting Mercury mantras, making donations, performing worship, and engaging in acts of service are considered beneficial. However, it is advisable to have your individual birth chart analysed before following any specific remedial measures.

Which Gemstone Should Be Worn To Receive Mercury's Blessings?

In astrology, Emerald is regarded as the primary gemstone associated with Mercury. Wearing an emerald is believed to improve intelligence, memory, communication skills, and decision-making abilities. However, emerald is considered a powerful gemstone, and it is recommended that it be worn only after consulting a qualified astrologer.

Why Is Mercury Important For Career Success And Financial Growth?

Mercury is associated with business, education, writing, media, banking, marketing, accounting, and communication-related professions. A favourable Mercury is believed to enhance logical thinking, decision-making skills, and business success. As a result, Mercury holds particular significance for individuals involved in intellectual, educational, and commercial pursuits.

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Simple Remedies To Receive Lord Budh's Blessings

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Wear clean green-coloured clothing.

Meditate on Lord Ganesha and Lord Budh.

Chant the mantra "Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namah" 108 times.

Donate green gram (mung beans).

Feed green fodder to cows.

Donate study materials to students.

Help people in need.

Show respect to parents and teachers.

Speak politely and use kind, pleasant language.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]



