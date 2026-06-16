Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The second 2026 solar eclipse occurs globally on August 12.

Annular eclipse visible across Europe, Africa, and North America.

It aligns with Hindu Shravan Amavasya; not visible in India.

The phenomenon of a solar eclipse has always been regarded as significant from both astronomical and religious perspectives. The second solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on 12 August 2026. Earlier in the year, the first solar eclipse took place in February. According to the Hindu calendar, this solar eclipse will occur on the Amavasya (New Moon) of the Krishna Paksha during the month of Shravan.

This solar eclipse will occur in the zodiac sign of Cancer, where Jupiter will also be present. It will be visible in North America, Africa, Europe, the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Spain, but not in India. The second solar eclipse of the year will take place on 12 August 2026, coinciding with Hariyali Amavasya in the month of Shravan.

Second Solar Eclipse On 12 August 2026

Astrologer Dr Anish Vyas stated that the second and final solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on 12 August. The eclipse will begin at approximately 9:04 pm and conclude at 4:25 am on 13 August 2026.

Where Will The Eclipse Be Visible?

The solar eclipse on 12 August 2026 will be visible in parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and Portugal. People in these regions will be able to witness a total solar eclipse. Daylight will briefly turn into darkness in these locations.

A partial solar eclipse will also be visible across parts of North America, Europe and West Africa.

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The solar eclipse occurring on 12 August will be an annular solar eclipse. It is expected to last for a considerable duration.

Solar Eclipse In Cancer

According to astrological calculations, this second solar eclipse of the year will occur in the zodiac sign of Cancer. During this period, the Sun will be transiting through Cancer. The Moon is the ruling planet of Cancer, and Jupiter (Guru) will also be positioned in Cancer at the time. In astrology, Jupiter is considered exalted in Cancer. As for the lunar mansion, the eclipse will occur while the Sun is positioned in Ashlesha Nakshatra.

When Does A Solar Eclipse Occur?

In Hinduism, eclipses are generally not regarded as favourable events. According to the Hindu calendar, a solar eclipse always occurs on the Amavasya (New Moon) day.

During a solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth align in a straight line, with the Moon positioned between the Sun and the Earth. As a result, the Moon's shadow falls upon the Earth.

The solar eclipse of 12 August 2026 will be an annular eclipse, during which the Sun will appear as a "Ring of Fire".

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Solar Eclipse Will Not Be Visible In India

The second solar eclipse of 2026 will not be visible in India because, according to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin during the night. Therefore, it cannot be observed from India.

Sutak Period Will Not Be Applicable

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr Anish Vyas explained that eclipses are traditionally considered inauspicious in Hinduism. A few hours before an eclipse begins, the Sutak period starts.

According to scriptures, the Sutak period for a solar eclipse begins approximately 12 hours before the eclipse starts. This period is considered unfavourable.

All auspicious and ceremonial activities are prohibited during the Sutak period. Temple doors are closed, and worship rituals are generally avoided. The Sutak period continues until the eclipse ends. After the eclipse, people traditionally take a bath, sprinkle holy Ganga water throughout the home and reopen temples.

However, since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak period will not be considered applicable.

Regions Where The Eclipse Will Be Visible

Due to nighttime conditions in India, the year's final solar eclipse will not be visible there. This annular eclipse will be observable across several European countries, the Atlantic Ocean region and parts of Russia.

The total solar eclipse of 2026 is particularly significant for Europe. It will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain in more than 100 years.

A total solar eclipse will be visible in northern Spain, Greenland, Iceland and certain parts of Portugal. In these areas, the Moon will completely cover the Sun for a short period, causing temporary darkness during the day.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the rest of Europe, Africa and large parts of North America.

Possibility Of Natural Disasters

According to astrological interpretations, the solar eclipse may be associated with an increased likelihood of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis and aircraft accidents. However, the possibility of large-scale loss of life is considered relatively low.

There may be unfortunate news related to the film industry and politics. Trade and business activities may see growth, while disease levels could decline.

Employment opportunities may increase, and incomes may rise. There is also a possibility of aviation accidents.

Political instability may intensify across the world, resulting in heightened political tensions and increased accusations and counter-accusations among leaders. Changes within governments and political organisations may occur.

Global border tensions may rise, and situations involving protests, violence, demonstrations, strikes, banking scandals, unrest and incidents of arson may emerge.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

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